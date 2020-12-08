India’s top boarding schools from Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Madhya Pradesh is no doubt growing to be India’s education hub with excellent schools and affordable quality education and this was just proven again, as the top three ranking board schools in the country are situated in the state.

In the second part of Education World ranking, top 500 schools in three main and six sub-categories – Boarding (co-ed, girls and boys), International (day, day-cum-boarding, fully residential), as well as India’s best Private Budget school were ranked.

In boys’ boarding school, girls’ boarding school and co-ed boarding school, MP has made its mark in the top schools. Country’s top girls’ and boys’ boarding school bagged first rank are: Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, MP (girls) and The Scindia School, Gwalior, MP (boys).

In co-ed boarding schools, Daly College is first in state and third in country. Adding another feather to Indore’s cap, Prerna Bal Niketan Hr Sec School, Rau, Indore bagged first position in state under Budget Private Schools league table.

Further, under international day school category, Choithram International, Indore bagged first position in state and 16th in the country.

How the schools were ranked?

To conduct the 2020-21 EWISR survey, the Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company constituted a sample respondents database of 11,368 individuals including school principals, teachers, educationists, fees-paying parents in SEC (socio-economic category) ‘A’, and senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across India.

The sample respondents were persuaded to rate India’s most well-known 500 boarding, international schools and BPS on 14 parameters* of education excellence. To rate and rank the best BPS schools, parents in SEC ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories were also interviewed.

The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools are ranked:

• Academic Reputation

• Competence of Faculty

• Individual Attention to Students

• Leadership/ Management Quality

• Curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness)

• Co-curricular Education

• Safety and Hygiene

• Community Service

• Internationalism

• Parental Involvement

• Teacher Welfare and Development

• Value for Money

• Sports Education

• Infrastructure Provision

Legacy Boarding Schools

In the league tables of the country’s most admired traditional/legacy Boarding schools, the top-ranked are: Rishi Valley School, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh (co-ed boarding), Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, MP (girls) and The Scindia School, Gwalior, MP (boys).

MP’s top budget schools

India Rank State Rank Budget Private School Name

13 1 Prerna Bal Niketan Hr Sec School, Rau, Indore

21 2 Disha Deep Public Higher Secondary School, Khajuri Sadak, Bhopal

22 3 Patel Public School, Alirajpur

26 4 Brigadier Trivedi Memorial Higher Secondary School, Bhopal

27 5 St. Joseph's Convent Sr Sec Girls School, Idgah Hills, Bhopal

62 6 Bhandari Public School, Khandwa

64 7 Gaurav Vaibhav Higher Secondary School, Indore

65 8 Parakh Public Higher Secondary School, Sanwer