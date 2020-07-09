Indian Medical Association award for 'Sherni' doctors

Indore: The commitment of ‘Sherni Doctors’ and one doctor who worked for 108 days without leave during COVID-19 have been recognised by the biggest national body of doctors Indian Medical Association and they have been chosen for National Award.

The announcement of IMA’s national award was done late on July 8 in which 87 doctors from across the country were selected including three doctors of Indore i.e. Dr Trapti Katdare, Dr Zakiya Sayyed, Dr Sanjay Londhe.

Dr Trapti and Dr Zakiya were part of the team which was attacked by the mob in Taat Patti Bakhal during the screening of people in the area for finding COVID-19 suspects. Taat Patti Bakhal was one of the biggest hotspot of COVID-19 in the city as hundreds of patients were found positive there.

The team of doctors was attacked by the residents on April 1 and they started pelting stones when the team reached there for screening. One of the accused also waved a sword after which doctors had to run for their lives.

However, showing their fearlessness, Dr Trapti and Dr Zakiya reached again in the area for screening on the next day of the incident after which health department officials started calling them as ‘Sherni Doctors’.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also praised them for their work and dedication. Later, residents of the same area had welcomed these doctors and apologized for their deeds.

He worked as a bridge between administration and doctors, didn’t take leave for 108 days

Vice President of Indian Medical Association-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe has also been chosen by the national body for the prestigious award. He didn’t take any leave for the last 108 days since outbreak of COVID-19 in city. He played an important role in helping the administration to plan and implement the guidelines to ensure proper treatment to patients. From planning of Red, Yellow, and Green hospitals to consulting patients on his clinic, Dr Londhe also motivated IMA members to join the fight against COVID-19 by opening their clinics to treat routine patients.