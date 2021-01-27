Indian Institute of Management Indore to give sanitary pads to women staffers for free

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to give sanitary pads free of cost to all women working at the institute.

“They are going to receive sanitary pads free of cost, as long as they are working for the institute,” IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai announced in his Republic Day speech.

This announcement adds to the institute’s initiatives towards tackling this societal taboo.

Mentioning the institute’s annual cultural and management fest IRIS’ national record of distributing more than 18000 sanitary pads, Rai talked about breaking the taboo around menstrual hygiene.

The IIM Indore director believes that it is better to empower a woman than a man.