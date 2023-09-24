INDIAN CLEANLINESS LEAGUE 2.0: Avanti Warriors Unveil Transformed Form Of Nanakheda Bus Stand | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is participating in the Indian Cleanliness League 2.0 organised by the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs, Government of India, to realise the vision of a garbage-free city.

In this, the team of Ujjain city participated as Avanti Warriors under the leadership of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and unveiled the transformed form of the Nanakheda Bus Stand. Avanti Warriors developed basic facilities for the passengers at the Nanakheda Bus Stand.

In this, benches for seating arrangement by reusing waste material, clean drinking water, resumption of operation of dedicated She Lounge and Fresh Room for women, clean and hygienic toilets, a regular cleaning with mechanical mopping machine, signage, installation of 3 dustbins, buses Systematic arrival and departure of buses, encroachment free premises including the entry and exit gates of the bus stand, installation of adequate lighting, fans, charging points in the premises and arrangement of ticket counter are important, apart from this the entire bus stand complex are various types of paintings and cleanliness messages have been done by painting.

On the occasion, the oath of cleanliness was administered to the present citizens and students by Mayor, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav and commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh.

Also in the programme, a painting competition was organised for children in which Gati Sharma (first), Kumkum Paregi (second) and Divya Kushwaha (third) were honoured by the guests and all the students who participated in the competition were felicitated.

Certificates were distributed. The “Youth Engagement Signature” campaign was launched by the UMC regarding the cleanliness of city.

