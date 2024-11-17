 Indian Army & IIT Indore Sign MoU To Drive Innovation In Defence Technologies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndian Army & IIT Indore Sign MoU To Drive Innovation In Defence Technologies

Indian Army & IIT Indore Sign MoU To Drive Innovation In Defence Technologies

Lt Gen K H Gawas, Commandant, MCTE, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in aligning academic innovations with the practical demands of modern warfare.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
HARSH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MCTE on behalf of ARTRAC (Indian Army) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore (IIT Indore) have formalized a landmark partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster synergy in academic and research domains.

This MoU aims to address critical military problem definitions, promote resource sharing and drive innovation through joint efforts in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Communications, Signal Processing and VLSI Technology.

Read Also
MP Govt To Promote 'Gita Jayanti' Like Other Big Festivals, Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Lt Gen K H Gawas, Commandant, MCTE, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in aligning academic innovations with the practical demands of modern warfare. The initiative will contribute significantly to the Indian Army’s preparedness for technology-driven battlefields and aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of fostering self-reliance in defence technologies.

Prof Suhas S Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, highlighted the opportunity for the academic community to engage with real-world military challenges, enriching research outcomes and ensuring impactful solutions for national defence. This partnership reaffirms Indian Army’s leadership in integrating futuristic technologies into defence applications, setting a benchmark for military-academic collaborations.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Takes Stand For Eisha Singh’s Friendship, Questions Digvijay Rathee & Rajat Dalal
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Takes Stand For Eisha Singh’s Friendship, Questions Digvijay Rathee & Rajat Dalal
Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road
Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth Election Process; Check Details
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth Election Process; Check Details
'Punjab AAP Govt Has Ensured Job To Youth in Every Village', Says Arvind Kejriwal
'Punjab AAP Govt Has Ensured Job To Youth in Every Village', Says Arvind Kejriwal
Read Also
MP Updates: Anonymous Devotee Offers Garland Of US Dollar Notes At Mahakal Temple; Constable Caught...
article-image

Key highlights of MoU

* Collaboration in research for Military Problem Definition Statements (PDS) to develop field-relevant solutions

* Structured exchange programmes for faculty and students to share expertise

* Development of joint training modules and capsule courses tailored for military and academic needs

* Access to cutting-edge infrastructure and labs for advanced prototyping and R&D

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Man Arrested For Duping Indore Woman In ₹12 Lakh Cyber Fraud; Second Arrest In Ongoing...

Telangana Man Arrested For Duping Indore Woman In ₹12 Lakh Cyber Fraud; Second Arrest In Ongoing...

Western Railways Adds Extra Coaches To 12 Trains From Indore To Ease Festive Rush

Western Railways Adds Extra Coaches To 12 Trains From Indore To Ease Festive Rush

Indore Launches Piezometer Installation Project To Monitor Groundwater Levels Across 23 Locations

Indore Launches Piezometer Installation Project To Monitor Groundwater Levels Across 23 Locations

Indian Army & IIT Indore Sign MoU To Drive Innovation In Defence Technologies

Indian Army & IIT Indore Sign MoU To Drive Innovation In Defence Technologies

Timber Trader Dies By Suicide, Accuses Former Associate & Family Of Blackmail In Viral Video; Jumps...

Timber Trader Dies By Suicide, Accuses Former Associate & Family Of Blackmail In Viral Video; Jumps...