Indian Army & IIT Indore Sign MoU To Drive Innovation In Defence Technologies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MCTE on behalf of ARTRAC (Indian Army) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore (IIT Indore) have formalized a landmark partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster synergy in academic and research domains.

This MoU aims to address critical military problem definitions, promote resource sharing and drive innovation through joint efforts in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Communications, Signal Processing and VLSI Technology.

Lt Gen K H Gawas, Commandant, MCTE, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in aligning academic innovations with the practical demands of modern warfare. The initiative will contribute significantly to the Indian Army’s preparedness for technology-driven battlefields and aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of fostering self-reliance in defence technologies.

Prof Suhas S Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, highlighted the opportunity for the academic community to engage with real-world military challenges, enriching research outcomes and ensuring impactful solutions for national defence. This partnership reaffirms Indian Army’s leadership in integrating futuristic technologies into defence applications, setting a benchmark for military-academic collaborations.

Key highlights of MoU

* Collaboration in research for Military Problem Definition Statements (PDS) to develop field-relevant solutions

* Structured exchange programmes for faculty and students to share expertise

* Development of joint training modules and capsule courses tailored for military and academic needs

* Access to cutting-edge infrastructure and labs for advanced prototyping and R&D