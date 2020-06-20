India-China Faceoff: Go swadeshi, shun China, Credai urges members

Indore: Standing in solidarity with the nation and as a mark of tribute and respect to the Galwan valley martyrs, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), the apex body of the real estate sector, representing 20,000 developers pan India, has urged its members not to depend on goods manufactured in China and encourage Swadeshi products.
Elaborating further on the initiative, Satish Magar, president, Credai (National), said, ‘‘we appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace ‘Swadeshi’ or ‘Made in India’ way of life and business. Credai requests all the 250 allied industries which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally especially the ones which are currently being imported from China and support the economy at large.”
Following COVID, there has been disruption in supply chain emanating from China which led to delay in completion of projects. Local production and purchase will lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities. Most of the raw materials being used are already being manufactured by the MSME sectors in the country. Credai is ready to extend support to the local manufacturers for production of materials which are currently being imported and make a shift from Videshi to Swadeshi. The sector already employs more than 52 million workforce in the country and this move will further multiply job opportunities and give the required stimulus to the economy.
Established in 1999, the Credai, is the apex body for private real estate developers in India, representing over 20,000 developers across 21 states and 220 city chapters across the country.
