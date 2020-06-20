India-China Faceoff: Go swadeshi, shun China, Credai urges members

Indore: Standing in solidarity with the nation and as a mark of tribute and respect to the Galwan valley martyrs, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), the apex body of the real estate sector, representing 20,000 developers pan India, has urged its members not to depend on goods manufactured in China and encourage Swadeshi products.

Elaborating further on the initiative, Satish Magar, president, Credai (National), said, ‘‘we appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace ‘Swadeshi’ or ‘Made in India’ way of life and business. Credai requests all the 250 allied industries which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally especially the ones which are currently being imported from China and support the economy at large.”