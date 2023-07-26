India-Australia To Clash In Holkar On September 24 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the fourth time in a year, an international match is going to be held at Holkar Stadium in Indore. This ODI match will be played between India and Australia on September 24, a couple of months before the World Cup.

Cricket lovers of Indore, who missed a date with the World Cup to be held in India in October-November, will get to see a big match.

A series of three ODIs will be played between India and Australia. The second ODI of this series will be played in Indore on September 24. Ahead of the World Cup, this series will be like a warm-up match for India and Australia.

Along with this, ndore will also host a T20 match between India and Afghanistan on January 14. This will be Afghanistan team’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh.

In the beginning of 2023, the Border Gavaskar Trophy was played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore in March. The match between India and Australia led to a dispute over the pitch of Holkar Stadium.

Following a probe three minus points were given to the pitch of the stadium. After BCCI's appeal, the ICC decided that the point awarded by the match referee needed to be changed. Hence the marks were reduced to minus one point.