Independence Day Published With Patriotic Fervour | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated with great fanfare here in Sailana village on Tuesday. The celebration started with Prabhat Pheri, which passed through the main market in the city.

MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot was the chief guest on the occasion. Former MLA Sangeeta Vijay Charel, Janpad president Kailashi Charel and councillor Gana Nagar, along with a large number of eminent citizens, graced the occasion.

Followed by Prabhat Pheri, the main programme was held at Krishi Upaj Mandi, where the flag was hoisted by the Janpad president and SDM Manish Jain.

The chief guests inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp and garlanding the photographs of martyrs.

The Chief Minister's message was read out by the SDM. Students presented cultural programmes with full of patriotism.

Meanwhile, former MLA and district general secretary Sangeeta Vijay Charel hoisted the flag at the Deendayal campus on Independence Day.

Panchayat president Chetan Lucky Shukla, panchayat vice president Sunita Pathak, and CMO Anil Joshi, along with councillors and employees were present on the occasion.

Dhar (Madhya Pardseh): The 77th Independence Day of the Nation was celebrated in Dhar as State Industries Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon took the salute of the parade and read the speech of the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, tableaus of various departments also came out, and prizes were distributed to the employees working in those departments. Kotwali police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan, K Dharmendra Tomar, and Sadalpur police station in-charge Bhag Chand Tawar were also awarded.

March Past, conducted by Ladli Bahna Sena, was the centre of attraction in the main programme organised at Qila Maidan. Notably, this was the first time the parade of Ladli Bahna Sena was a special attraction.

Along with that, colourful presentations of cultural programmes were also organised. Collector Priyanka Mishra, SP Manoj Kumar Singh were present in the programme.

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated here in Jhabua with great patriotic fervour. The main programme was held at DRP Line, where district collector Tanvi Hooda hoisted the flag and took the salute of parade.

During the ceremony, the collector released colorful balloons in the sky, symbolizing unity in diversity. Students performed PT and drills along with the mesmerising cultural programs.

Government officers and employees who did excellent work were felicitated by the chief guest at the function.

District Police Men's Force Jhabua won the first place in the parade performance senior category, while Home Guard Force placed second and Special Armed Forces 24 Vahini B Company Camp Jhabua in third.

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated here at the Divisional Rail Office, where DRM Rajneesh Kumar hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade of RPF.

He also read out the message of General Manager Western Railway on the occasion of Independence Day. As many as 21 railway employees were felicitated during the programme for their exemplary work. Artists of the Ratlam Rail Division presented patriotic songs.

