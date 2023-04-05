Increasing Covid cases: 17 found positive in two days

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the fluctuation in temperature, cases of Covid-19 have been increasing in the city; 17 more patients were found positive in the last two days. Moreover, two of these patients required hospitalisation.

The double-digit Covid cases have been found in the city after six months as earlier 10 cases were found on September 6, 2022.

With this, as many as 22 cases were found positive in the last four days which raised the concern of the officials.Meanwhile, health department officials have dashed off a letter to all private hospitals seeking information about the number of beds, oxygen plants, and other facilities they have to deal with the surge in Covid cases. A nationwide mock drill will also be conducted on April 11 and 12 to test these facilities.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, eleven new patients were found positive on Monday with which the total number of active cases increased to 42, so far.

Five patients were discharged in the last two days.

“Patients of the age group between 8 years and 98 years were found positive. These patients were tested at private laboratories after having symptoms like cold, cough, and fever. Only two patients including a 41-year-old male and 66-year-old female are admitted to private hospitals,” Dr Mishra said.

She added that these patients have co-morbidities due to which they are hospitalised.

Submit information of facilities by April 8

With increasing Covid cases, the health department has asked all private hospitals to submit information regarding number of beds, oxygen beds, oxygen plants, PSA units, ambulances and others by April 8.

All private hospitals will take part in the nationwide mock drill for checking preparedness in emergencies.

During the peak of Covid-19, district administration had arranged over 10,000 beds in the city along with over 2000 oxygen and ICU beds. As many as 37 PSA (oxygen separator) units were also installed.

Patients found positive

Age Gender

40 male

8 female

22 Female

26 female

41 male

66 female

42 male

42 female

57 female

87 female

98 male