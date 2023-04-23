Increasing Covid-19 case: Every 25th sample found positive in last 18 days

ANI Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of Covid-19 are increasing swiftly in the city as between 8 to 10 cases are being tested positive daily and the rate of positivity had even crossed the 14 per cent mark once last week.

However, the number of samples being tested remained low between 100 and 120 a day, but the health department records show that every 25th sample tested positive in last 18 days.

As per the Covid bulletin released by health department, as many as 67 samples were found positive between April 4 and April 21 while a total of 1785 samples were tested in this period.

The overall positivity rate in this period remained close to four per cent and the total number of active cases in the city till April 22 was 58.

District health officials claimed that the patients found positive had mild symptoms like cough, cold, and low-grade fever.

“Out of 58 active cases, only two patients required hospitalization while rest are undergoing treatment in home isolation,” district IDSP nodal in-charge Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that the patients found positive are of the age group between 20 years and 74 years and those two admitted having comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension.

81 samples tested on Saturday

Four new samples tested positive out of 81 samples tested on Saturday.

The rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.94 per cent. The total number of positive patients reached 2,12,785. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained at 1,471.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, the total samples received till Saturday was 38,82,151. As many as 77 samples tested negative.

As many as 58 patients are under treatment in home isolation. Total of 2,11,255 patients have been discharged so far including the 6 discharged on Saturday.

Read Also Indore: City celebrates Eid and Akshay Tritiya with joy and fervour