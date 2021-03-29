Indore

Updated on

In pictures: Subdued Holi in Indore, Ujjain as Covid scare looms

By Staff Reporter

The real test will be on Rangpanchami when people indulge in colour and water play in Malwa region specially in Ujjain, Indore, Dewas.

HOLI WITH FAMILY at a farm house in Indore
HOLI WITH FAMILY at a farm house in Indore
All FP Pics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst Covid scare, people played Holi with close friends and families on Monday. It was rather a subdued Holi.

However, the real test will be on Rangpanchami when people indulge in colour and water play in Malwa region specially in Ujjain, Indore, Dewas.

Free Press brings you pictures of Holi from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal on Monday.

Holi with family in Indore
Holi with family in Indore
Holi with family in Indore
Holi with family in Indore
Devotees dance at Vaishno Devi temple in New Market in Bhopal
Devotees dance at Vaishno Devi temple in New Market in Bhopal
Holi with family and close friends in Budhwara, Old Bhopal
Holi with family and close friends in Budhwara, Old Bhopal
Family poses for Holi photo in New Market, Bhopal
Family poses for Holi photo in New Market, Bhopal
Children play Holi in Ujjain
Children play Holi in Ujjain
Three friends get wet during Holi play in Ujjain
Three friends get wet during Holi play in Ujjain

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in