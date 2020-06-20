In MP's Nagda, cousin shoots brother, booked

Nagda: In a shocking incident in Nagda, a 13 year old was shot near his knee. His family members informed the hospital that an iron rod got pierced into his leg. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, 1959.

According to ASP Akash Bhuria and CSP Manoj Ratnakar, Dr Anand Sharma of Janseva Hospital informed the police on June 10 that a teenager, Arjun Singh Rajput, 13, has arrived for treatment. The boy and his family said that Arjun got hurt in an accident, however, Dr Sharma got suspicious. Dr Sharma then advised him an X-Ray, after which he found a bullet-like metal in Arjun’s leg. The boy was operated and the bullet was taken out.

The police had then lodged a report on the statements of the doctors. Victim Arjun said that he was looking for his cow late on June 9 near the banyan tree in his neighbourhood, when he saw a group of men fighting. One of them shot him. Arjun noticed that the area near his knee was bleeding and fell down. His brother Deepak arrived and took him home.