Ujjain: In-laws set youth ablaze over domestic dispute

Ujjain: The in-laws stabbed and tried to burn a young man alive in the Kamdapura area here on Friday.

He was visiting his in-laws to meet his wife and children on Eid. The youth sustained 70 per cent burns in the incident and is undergoing treatment at hospital.

Jiwajiganj police station in-charge Gagan Badal said that one Sultan (18) son of Sheru of Abdalpura, had some dispute with his wife.

Subsequently his left with their children for her parents’ place in Kamdarpura.

At his in-laws' place the youth exchanged Eid’s greetings. But when he asked his wife to return home with him, an argument broke out between the two.

However, the argument escalated, and Sultan’s brothers-in-law Arbaaz and Irfan also joined the row.

Sultan kept trying to pacify and explain his case to his brothers-in-law, but they refused to calm down. Meanwhile, Irfan attacked Sultan with a knife and Arbaaz set the Sultan on fire by pouring petrol. Arbaaz also sustained burns in the incident.

Onlookers doused the flames with the help of clothes and water to save Sultan.

Arbaaz was arrested while Irfan managed to flee from the spot.

Sultan’s condition is reported to be critical.

Police have booked the accused for attempt to murder.