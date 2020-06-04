In Indore, Covidiots fined for violating social distancing, not wearing masks

Indore: Indore has cracked the whip. The cleanest city of the country, which is among 10 worst-hit districts due to Covid-19 in the country, on Thursday penalised people found to be violating social distancing norm and not wearing masks while being at public places. This is perhaps first time in the country, any city imposed fine for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

As many as 28 people were slapped spot fine for not adhering to social distancing norms and 29 for not wearing mask while being at public places. Besides, one person was fined for doing construction work and four for opening shops and other institutions without obtaining permission.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Patil said, “The crackdown has just begun. We are going to intensify the drive in days to come.”

The district administration eased lockdown restrictions from June 1 but made mandatory for residents to follow social distancing norms while being in public places. It has roped Indore Municipal Corporation into the task of penalizing people found to be violating the norms.

Acting on the directives, IMC slapped spot fine ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1100 for not wearing masks or not following social distancing.

Fines were also slapped on the shopkeepers who were not ensuring social distancing outside their shops.