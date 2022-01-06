In controversy: Bachcha Yadav's association with 'Thahaka Sammelan'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Comedian as well as film and Television actor Kiku Sharda has objected to his photograph being used in hoarding, posters and other publicity materials by organisers of International Thahaka Sammelan in Ujjain.

Urging organisers to remove his photograph from all materials with immediate effect, Sharda said that he would take legal action as his photograph is being used without his consent.

Sharda is famous for playing character of Bachcha Yadav in the Kapil Sharma Show.

In his video message released on social media, he categorically declared that he had not given his consent to any organiser in Ujjain.

'I came to know about the poster in which the organisers have claimed that I am participating in Thahaka Sammelan. I am informing my fans that neither I am not participating in the programme nor I have given consent to the organisers to use my photos in the publicity material. The organisers are misusing my name. I will take legal action,' Sharada said in his video message.

According to information, hoardings and posters of 22th International Thahaka Sammelan, slated for January 11, have been put across the city. Name of one Mahendra Yadav is mentioned as the organiser. ìIn this event neither tickets are sold nor is any advertisement or donation taken from anyone. The artist of Mumbai who made this video viral has been misguided by someone. The poster he is talking about clearly mentions Junior Bachha Yadav. A comedian similar to him is Ankit Sisodia who is known as Junior Bachha Yadav and he has been invited to the event and not the artist who made the video viral,î Mahendra Yadav said in a statement on Wednesday.

The posters also have photographs of higher education minister Mohan Yadav and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. Following controversy, the organisers removed the photo of Bachcha Yadav alias Kiku Sharda from few publicity materials.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:53 AM IST