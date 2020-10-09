In a first, Indore to provide treated water for irrigation

Indore: In a first, Indore is going to provide treated water for irrigation purpose in nearly 30 villages within the limits of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting with PHE department engineers over the issue at Smart City office on Friday.

In the meeting, it was decided that the water would be provided to the farmers throughout the year at a nominal rate prescribed by Indore Municipal Corporation.

Revenue staff of the district administration will work together with PHE assistant engineers and educate the farmers about this new facility.

The farmers will not have to invest any capital, in works like laying pipelines and other related works, to avail the facility.

“As farmers will get treated water from IMC throughout the year, they will be able to grow more crops. Besides, their money spent on constructing tubewells and on drawing water from tubewells using electricity will be saved,” said Pal.

“If tubewells aren't used to draw water by farmers of 30 villages, then definitely the level of underground water will increase in the city,” Pal added.

She stated that the work to lay pipelines to provide water to farmers will be completed by November.

Single toilet inspection

Pal said the team which is coming for Water Plus survey will also inspect single toilet. She directed that all assistant engineers and deputy engineers to inspect single toilets under their jurisdiction and made sure that every toilet is in a good condition. “Make sure that toilets are clean, doors are there and water facility is available," the commissioner said.

Fill the pits after fixing pipelines

Pal instructed said that pits dug for laying pipeline or fixing leakages in pipelines are filled up once repair work is done.

The pit should not be left open for long. When a pit is dug for repair work, adequate security around it should be maintained. Pal stated that L&T is also laying a drinking water pipeline. The company should also ensure restoration work immediately after the line is laid.