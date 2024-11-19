In A First In Madhya Pradesh, Construction Of White-Topping Road Begins In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding yet another feather in its cap, the state’s commercial capital has started construction of white-topping roads, replacing traditional asphalt roads, thus becoming the first city in the state to do so. Hailed as a transformative step in urban infrastructure, the project was inaugurated by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at Dental College Square on AB Road on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargav expressed pride in Indore becoming the first city and municipal corporation in the state to adopt the new construction technique. He stated that the groundwork for the project had been laid before Diwali and construction officially commenced on Monday.

Unlike asphalt roads, which require frequent repairs, white-topping roads are designed to remain durable for 20 to 50 years. "If this model proves successful, all asphalt roads in the city will gradually be replaced with white-topping technology," Bhargav said.

What white-topping technology offers

--Milling and Concrete Application: Using advanced milling machines, the upper layer of old asphalt roads is removed and a thick layer of M-40 grade cement concrete reinforced with fibre sawdust is applied. This process saves time and resources.

--Rapid Construction Techniques: New methods enable road construction with minimal disruption to traffic allowing roads to be built and used within hours.

--Improved Durability: Innovative techniques ensure seamless integration between new and old road sections eliminating the need for prolonged curing periods.

Future plans for Indore’s roads

Bhargav outlined a phased plan to address the 10 per cent of the city’s asphalt roads that require annual repairs. With the success of white-topping technology, these roads will be permanently upgraded reducing maintenance costs and enhancing the overall quality of urban infrastructure. “Indore is not just leading the way in the state but setting an example for the entire country in road construction innovations," the Mayor said.