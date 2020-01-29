Important events in Indore on Wednesday 29/Jan/20

Workshop on cyber awareness
A workshop on cyber awareness was organised following the order of Police Headquarters, Bhopal, by Police Training College (PTC) at Basketball Complex in the presence of Superintendent of Police (PTC) Tushar Kant Vidyarthi. In the workshop cyber expert Gaurav Rawal (Assistant Professor and HOD Computer Science) of St Paul’s Institute of Professional Studies gave important information related to cyber awareness to all trainees, staff officers, employees. In the workshop, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajeshwari Mahobia, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ranjit Singh Chauhan, All Deputy Superintendents of Police, Unit Doctor, all ADPs, including all officers, employees and trainees were present.
AYUSH Department discusses ways to control Coronavirus
Meanwhile, Scientific Advisory Committee of AYUSH Department discussed ways of containing Coronavirus during a meeting at New Delhi on Tuesday. Member of the committee Dr AK Dwivedi said that various issues were discussed including ways to treatment of Coronavirus through homoeopath. “As the exact reason for the disease is not known yet, its treatment should be done based on symptoms which include cough and cold and later pneumonia. Various effective medicines are available in homoeopath to treat these symptoms,” he said. The meeting was presided over by Dr VK Gupta. Dr MP Arya (Pune), Dr KM Dhawle (Mumbai),Dr Ashwini Kumar Dwivedi (Indore) and others were in the meeting.
Belief International School celebrates annual day
Belief International School celebrated their annual cultural programme with great exuberance recently. School director Ashok Mishra graced the occasion as chief guest. Students enthralled audience with their performances. School principal Dr Kanta Mishra welcomed the chief guest. The programme was conducted by Preeti Nandwal and vote of thanks was proposed by Neetu Chouhan.
Kartik Joshi qualifies for international marathon
Kartik Joshi of city, qualified for the International Marathon by winning the golden ticket of the Last Man Standing Big Dog Backyard Ultra to be held in Tenesa, USA, by covering a stretch of 262 km in 39 hours. Best 22 ultra marathon runners were selected for this race, in which Kartik Joshi was the winner. He is the youngest athlete in the world to have won this competition. Kartik also broke his last record of covering 250 kilometers in 42 hours by covering 262 kilometers in this run for India. PATH India’s Nitin Agrawal and team felicitated Kartik on this achievement.
Vasant Mahotsav celebrated with fervour
Maheshwari Yugals organised Vasant Mahotsav recently. Group president Amit Jyoti Bharani and secretary Nilesh Deepika Baheti informed that various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion in which everybody participated enthusitically. Members presented various dance performances dressed in yellow colour attires. Programme convener Nilesh Shweta Sarda, Alok Jyoti Kakani, Dilip Jyoti Totla, Ashish Anju Mundra, Piyush Shruti Mundra and members from all age group were present and enjoyed the gathering.
Shri Agrasen Club holds programme
Shri Agrasen Club organised a programme ‘Bachpan Se Ladakpan Tak’ recently. Various activities like kabaddi, football, cricket, tambola etc were organised in which everybody participated enthusitically. The programme concluded under the guidance of Shekhar Sonam Goyal, Pragya Nilesh Agrawal, Shubham Priyanka Agrawal, Sandeep Alka Agrawal, Gajendra Rinku Agrawal, Usha Rajesh Bansal, Kamal Kishore Garg and others.
IIID’s interior and architectural show case begins today
Interior and architectural show case will be organised by IIID at Labhganga Garden from January 30 to February 2. More than 100 stalls will be installed in the event. IIID national president Jabeen Jhakariyas will inaugurate the event on Thursday. The specialty of this programme is products are available according to space and budget. IIID showcase 2020 chairman Naimuddin Qureshi informed that various activities and fun-food zone is also organised for the families. Chairperson elect Sheetal Kapade said that special lectures on architecture and interior will be also conducted. Asad Ali Warsi Workshop will be held at Swachh Indore and in the evening there will be a lecture by renowned architect Chandrasekhar Carnetkar at Gala Night on Thursday. There will be an on-the-spot model making competition for students on the topic of 'Small Living Spaces' on January 31. On February 1, artist Rajendra Bhatia will address students and professionals on the topic 'A live demo on rendering architecture design'
Lata Sugam Sangeet competition begins
Music competition Lata Sugam Sangeet is being organised under Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran Samroh every year with an aim to provide platform to budding singers. First phase of the competition was organised at Government Music College on Wednesday, in which about 40 singers participated. Selected singers will participate in the final round on February 5. Winners will be feliciatated at Lata Alankaran Samaroh. Sa Re Ga Ma Sansthan’s Abhishek Gawde informed that only private compositions are allowed in the competition.
Interschool competition at Sanghvi Institute
Under Swachhata pakhwada Sanghvi Institute of Management and Science organising interschool sport competition from January 29 to 31. In this sports competition 10 cricket teams and 12 kabaddi teams participated. The teams were Prime academy, New Oxford School, MB Khalsa School, Government Model School, Government School Pithampur, Bharat Sagar School, Jeevan Jyoti School etc. In the Inaugural ceremony of this sport activity vice president Prateek Sanghvi, principal Dr Pankaj Dashore, Dr Rachana Dashore and Dr Madhuri Asati motivates students to play with honesty and maintain goodwill during the competition. This programme was coordinated by Dr vivek uprit and Praveen Chouhan.
Fire Safety and Disaster Management workshop at St Paul Institute
Department of Computer Science of St Paul Institute of Professional Studies organised a workshop on ‘Fire Safety and Disaster Management' on Wednesday. Sharad Rai of HG CC informed about the five types of fire and operational working of fire extinguisher. Demonstration of CPR was given by SDERF team. A fire rescue mock drill was recreated the members of State Disaster Response Force. All the students were enthusiastically participated in the workshop. Principal Dr Sr Alice Thomas along with HOD prof Gourav Rawal and faculty members were also present on this occasion.
Bengali Community celebrates Vasant Panchami
On the occasion of Vasant Panchami Bengali Community performed puja of Goddess Saraswati at Bengali Club on Wednesday. All the members were dressed in yellow colour attires and performed puja of Goddess following all traditions and rituals. In puja white flowers were used. Programme was mamanged by students. Important event takes place with kids who will join in school in next session, kids writes their first ABC on slate with the assistance of panditji called ‘Hathe Khodi’. Sports competition was organised for the students and winners were felicitated during the programme. Scores of Bengali community people marked their presence on the occasion.
