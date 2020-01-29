Important events in Indore on Wednesday 29/Jan/20

IIID’s interior and architectural show case begins today

Interior and architectural show case will be organised by IIID at Labhganga Garden from January 30 to February 2. More than 100 stalls will be installed in the event. IIID national president Jabeen Jhakariyas will inaugurate the event on Thursday. The specialty of this programme is products are available according to space and budget. IIID showcase 2020 chairman Naimuddin Qureshi informed that various activities and fun-food zone is also organised for the families. Chairperson elect Sheetal Kapade said that special lectures on architecture and interior will be also conducted. Asad Ali Warsi Workshop will be held at Swachh Indore and in the evening there will be a lecture by renowned architect Chandrasekhar Carnetkar at Gala Night on Thursday. There will be an on-the-spot model making competition for students on the topic of 'Small Living Spaces' on January 31. On February 1, artist Rajendra Bhatia will address students and professionals on the topic 'A live demo on rendering architecture design'