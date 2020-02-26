Important events in Indore on Wednesday 26/Feb/20

‘Autobiography should be for society, not for oneself’

There should be truth in autobiography. Writing for oneself cannot be called autobiography. Society should get something from it. The above quotes were said by Dr Kala Joshi at the inauguration of the practice of autobiographies of Hindi written by Dr Nandini Sharma (Joshi).

He said “Under my guidance, Nandini has achieved success through hard work on such untouchable subject and I am also proud as its mentor.” Prime Minister of the committee Prof Suryaprakash Chaturvedi said in his presidential address that it is also a matter of good fortune to say his words and after saying a lot, a lot remains untold.

Keynote speaker Dr Sandhya Bhargava conveyed critical thoughts while congratulating and said that women should recognise their power. In a male dominated society, women are not anti-male; they are growing in every field with merit.

Aryama Sanyal, Director of Saraswat Guest Indore Airport, was conferred Hindi Sevi Samman by the committee. He also expressed his gratitude. The guests were welcomed by Arvind Ojha, Radheshyam Joshi, Prabhulala Sharma, Rajeshwari Joshi, Sunita Sharma, Namita Shukla, Preity Vyas. The event was coordinated by Hareram Vajpayee while Sunil Shukla expressed gratitude. Writer Dr Nandini Joshi threw light on her subject selection and writing.