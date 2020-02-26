Important events in Indore on Wednesday 26/Feb/20

‘Autobiography should be for society, not for oneself’
There should be truth in autobiography. Writing for oneself cannot be called autobiography. Society should get something from it. The above quotes were said by Dr Kala Joshi at the inauguration of the practice of autobiographies of Hindi written by Dr Nandini Sharma (Joshi).
He said “Under my guidance, Nandini has achieved success through hard work on such untouchable subject and I am also proud as its mentor.” Prime Minister of the committee Prof Suryaprakash Chaturvedi said in his presidential address that it is also a matter of good fortune to say his words and after saying a lot, a lot remains untold.
Keynote speaker Dr Sandhya Bhargava conveyed critical thoughts while congratulating and said that women should recognise their power. In a male dominated society, women are not anti-male; they are growing in every field with merit.
Aryama Sanyal, Director of Saraswat Guest Indore Airport, was conferred Hindi Sevi Samman by the committee. He also expressed his gratitude. The guests were welcomed by Arvind Ojha, Radheshyam Joshi, Prabhulala Sharma, Rajeshwari Joshi, Sunita Sharma, Namita Shukla, Preity Vyas. The event was coordinated by Hareram Vajpayee while Sunil Shukla expressed gratitude. Writer Dr Nandini Joshi threw light on her subject selection and writing.
JSG holds swearing-in ceremony
The annual swearing-in ceremony of the Jain Social Group Indore Greater took place at the Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium in which unanimously appointments were done; Chairman Anil - Neha Birani, Secretary Shilpa - Manish Gangwal and Treasurer Darshan - Parul Mehta. Chief guests Pramod Dafaria, Ajit Lalwani and Anil Rakhecha were present. Oath was summoned by Vijay Samota while Yogesh Ajmera conducted the event.
The play Rashmirathi, composed by the leading writer, essayist of the Hindi world, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, the best poet of Veer Ras, was staged by 30 theater personnel.
Equipped with song music and attractive lighting, the drama was well appreciated and enjoyed by all.
Cricket Face off-Students Vs Faculty
Exciting cricket match between faculty and students was played at the inauguration ceremony of two-day program ‘Vividha’ of Choitharam College. College principal Dr Rita Jain tossed and the student team scored 160 runs. Chasing the score, the faculty also maintained their enthusiasm and energy till the end, but in the final two overs, the team of students took their wickets in quick succession. The winning team will be awarded the trophy and the man of the match gold medal on the second day. A large number of students and faculty attended the cricket match and encouraged all the players.
Khandelwal Samaj celebrates Fag Utsav
The first kitty of the seventh season of Khandelwal Samaj’s ‘Nayi Disha Nayi Soch’ was celebrated at the Terrace Garden of Bcm City, located in Navalakha intersection, as Fag Utsav. The festival saw Jyoti Dhokriya as Krishna and Savita Gupta as Radha Rani. Radha and Krishna along with all the ‘gopis’ enjoyed Holi with plenty of roses and flowers.
All the members cheered on the hymns by singing hymns to Bhajan singer Rekha Palod. The founders of the institute Shashi Kulwal, Sandhya Kilkaliya and Reena Dangayach thanked everyone.
Devotees witness Lord Balaji’s Chappan Bhog
Thousands of devotees were present to see Lord Balaji's unique makeup and Chappan Bhog Darshan at Shri Tirupati Balaji Venkatesh Devasthan, established in Gumashta Nagar, west region of Indore. Swami Ghanshyamacharya Maharaj performed the aarti.
From 5 pm, devotees were queuing up in the temple to have a glimpse of this magnificent flower bungalow makeup.
Trustees Girdhari Nyati, Gopal Nyati and Govind Maheshwari said that today the flower bungalow was once again decorated by the artists of Vrindavan in the Devasthan campus. A 36x16 feet giant LED was installed outside the temple which included scenes of floral makeup performed at various festivals of Balaji Bhagwan in Tirupati.
The Lord was uniquely decorated with 10 quintals of fresh English and local flowers. Swami Ghanshyamacharya Maharaj was blessing everyone, while Yuvraj Swami Bhudevacharya was also present.
Silver flower wreath will be held at 9 am on February 27, the last day of the annual festival. A huge and grand procession will be taken out of the temple premises at 7 pm.
Actor Kiran Kumar was in the city to attend an event at an institute.
