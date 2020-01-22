Important events in Indore on Wednesday 22/Jan/20

High-End Interior & Architecture Solutions under one roof
To fulfill people’s desire of having all feature-rich home, Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Showcase will be held from January 30 to February 2 in Labh Ganga. Every new discovery and product in the field of architecture and interior, suiting every kind of space and budget will be presented here.
Naeemuddin Qureshi, the chairperson of the IIID Showcase-2020 says that here students will get opportunity to learn from industry expert as well as working professionals in the field of architecture and interior will get to know about new discoveries and products happening in this field.
Chairman-Elect Shital Kapade said that promoting tribal art, space has been given for Gond painting and bell metal art so that people can add beauty to their homes with modern as well as such traditional workmanship. A stall has also been given to the Green Building Council to promote the green building concept.
The four-day event will have different competitions like workshop on Swachh Indore, discussion on ‘Small Living Spaces’, a live demo on Rendering Architecture Design and a presentation by nail artist Wjid Khan. A bike rally for the members of IIID and painting competition for school student will also be held.
Adventurous Woman Group's Indo Bangladesh Border Tour
The Indian Border BSF has invited the Adventure Woman Group on the Bangladesh border to celebrate Republic Day with Indian troops. The group's 20 women will arrive at Kishanganj base camp via Kolkata Siliguri on 25 January. Indo Bangladesh along with BSF team will celebrate 26 January with troops on the border.
The group is working on the Women's Empowerment through Adventure Activities in Indore. The women of the group want to meet Indian soldiers, who are real adventure heroes, understand their lives and their difficult situations. They live in difficult conditions and because of them; we are safe in our home in our country today, said the women.
Compilation of 21 short story writers unveiled
‘Pravah’, a joint compilation of short stories of 21 short story writers at Shivaji Auditorium in Madhya Bharat Bharat Sahitya Samiti, Indore, was released under the banner of Idea Pravah Sahitya Manch. The above collection has been edited by Sushma Dubey, co-editors Devendra Singh Sisodia and Mukesh Tiwari.
The chief guest of the ceremony was Padmashri Malti Joshi. Dr Dipendra Sharma, Director, Bhoj Research Institute, Dhar, presided. The special guest was senior shortcomer Meera Jain (Ujjain). The welcome address was given by Sushma Dubey, president of the institution, the introduction of the institution was done by Deepa Vyas and the conduct was done by Mukesh Tiwari. All 21 short story writers were also honored. The collection includes work of Maya Badeka, Kumud Dubey, Anju Nigam, Meenu Manak, Kumud Maru, Sushma Vyas, Devendra Singh Sisodia, Archana Mandloi, Vandana Putnambekar, Mitra Sharma, Sushma Dubey, Vijay Singh Chauhan, Dr Jyoti Singh, Rashmi Chaudhary, Mukesh Tiwari, Dr Deepa Manish Vyas, Aarti Chittor, Dr Pooja Mishra, Madhuri Shukla, Aditi Singh Bhadoria and Avinash Agnihotri.
Most of the short stories of this collection are based on contemporary themes and are interesting and abstract due to the strong expression of sensations, surely this collection will be successful in attracting the readers further.
‘Woh Bhuli Daastan’
Musical event ‘Woh Bhuli Daastan’ by Prachar Art was organised at Mehfil Restaurant in which the artists tied the audience into old songs. The performances on the evergreen songs mesmerised the audience.
Free plastic surgery camp organised
Inauguration of free plastic surgery camp, organised by Indian Jain organisation from January 22 to 25 in Indore was done by collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Samaj Bhushan and Jain Ratna Jaisingh Tina Jain, National Vice President of Indian Jain Organisation Virendrakumar Jain, Neema Trust Chairman Dr Pramod Neema and Dr Supriya Dixit from USA.
The Chief Convenor Rekha Jain informed that in this four-day camp, more than 250 patients have been registered for treatment for mutilated lips and palate, facial scars and eyelids. After checking all, 125 selected patients have been admitted for free surgery. Arrangements for the stay of selected patients and one of his assistants for the surgery have been made in the hospital and lunch and dinner packets will be given free of cost.
Children perform patriotic, cultural events
Nav Adarsh Sikhsha Niketan Higher Secondary School celebrated 20th anniversary of school at R.N.T Marg situated Ravindra Natya Griha.
Children presented various patriotic and Indian cultural programmes.
Kids gave a touching and charming presentation. Welcome speech was given by principal Shri Hariram Kushwaha while Director Sevakaram Kushwaha presented vote of thanks.
