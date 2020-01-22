Important events in Indore on Wednesday 22/Jan/20

High-End Interior & Architecture Solutions under one roof

To fulfill people’s desire of having all feature-rich home, Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Showcase will be held from January 30 to February 2 in Labh Ganga. Every new discovery and product in the field of architecture and interior, suiting every kind of space and budget will be presented here.

Naeemuddin Qureshi, the chairperson of the IIID Showcase-2020 says that here students will get opportunity to learn from industry expert as well as working professionals in the field of architecture and interior will get to know about new discoveries and products happening in this field.

Chairman-Elect Shital Kapade said that promoting tribal art, space has been given for Gond painting and bell metal art so that people can add beauty to their homes with modern as well as such traditional workmanship. A stall has also been given to the Green Building Council to promote the green building concept.

The four-day event will have different competitions like workshop on Swachh Indore, discussion on ‘Small Living Spaces’, a live demo on Rendering Architecture Design and a presentation by nail artist Wjid Khan. A bike rally for the members of IIID and painting competition for school student will also be held.