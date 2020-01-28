Important events in Indore on Tuesday 28/1/20

Sanchi Peda in great demand

In view of the huge demand and popularity of famous Sanchi Peda, Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit is manufacturing the famous sweet under hygienic condition from fresh pasteurized milk.

Notably , Sanchi Peda is in great demand across the city including schools and the government offices and one can gauge its popularity that this year Sanchi supplied 80 quintal peda.

To fulfill the demand, sangh newly elected president Moti Singh Patel inaugurated bulk milk cooler at Hatod square. The cooler was set up by Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit to ensure supply of pure milk to the consumers in the area.