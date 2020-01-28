Important events in Indore on Tuesday 28/1/20

Cherished moments & fond memories of school life witnessed at farewell
Farewell was accorded to the outgoing batch of class XII of Choithram School, Manik Bagh, in the presence of class XI students, teachers and parents of class XII students. The programme was given a divine beginning by Vandana dance followed by felicitation of the students. Harnam Singh Chhabra and Jyeshtha Mishra, the school head boy and head girl respectively showed great reverence to the school for bringing a metamorphic change in their personality. Principal Rajesh Awasthi showered his blessings upon the students and bid them adieu with a mixed feeling of happiness and sadness. Mr and Miss elegant titles were presented to Saksham Agrawal and Meghna Vyas respectively. Mr and Miss Choithram titles were bagged by Harnam Singh Chhabra and Rakshita Janjire respectively.
Sanchi Peda in great demand
In view of the huge demand and popularity of famous Sanchi Peda, Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit is manufacturing the famous sweet under hygienic condition from fresh pasteurized milk.
Notably , Sanchi Peda is in great demand across the city including schools and the government offices and one can gauge its popularity that this year Sanchi supplied 80 quintal peda.
To fulfill the demand, sangh newly elected president Moti Singh Patel inaugurated bulk milk cooler at Hatod square. The cooler was set up by Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit to ensure supply of pure milk to the consumers in the area.
Sapna Pandey Mishra conferred with PhD
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has conferred PhD on Sapna Pandey Mishra for her research work on the topic ‘Humanism in The Select Works of Ruskin Bond’. She completed her doctoral degree under the guidance of Dr Prachi Dixit of Mateshwari Sugni Devi Girls' College
Career guidance fair concludes
Two-day-long career guidance fair was organised under the aegis of Swami Vivekanand Career Guidance. Dr Amiay Pahare, Dr Aditya Lunawat gave career counseling to students. Special guest was Colonel K Mathur. Chief guest ASP Manisha Pathak Soni also addressed the students. Institute principal Dr Sumitra Vaskale welcomed the guests and said about 400 students participated in the fair and 100 girls were given training for TCS. Career guidance in charge, Dr Sushma Sharma, placement cell incharge Dr Manisha Sharma gave information about the all the achievements. Senior lecturer, Dr MD Somani, Dr Manju Patni were also present on the occasion. Dr Sushma Sharma proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme.
Artists showcase talent at open mic
An open mic event was organised by Anhad Pravah at Pleasure House Café. It included storytelling, singing, poetry, and stand-up comedy by the artistes. About 50 people participated in the event and showcased their talent. All the performances were engaging. The content that came out included poetry about nation, family and friends. Some performers also shared personal feelings and opinions about situations going on around the nation some also shared their love and honour for the Indian army.
R-Day celebrated with enthusiasm across city
‘The Republic Rally' organised by Sheraton Grand Palace Indore, along with more than 125 riders rode-out with great enthusiasm. In this rally, the bikers holding the tricolor on sports, cruiser and adventure bikes passed through the main streets of the city. The rally started from Palasia and reached the hotel where the Sheraton Grand general manager Rohit Bajpai along with his team welcomed the rally to end it on a grand note.
Sarafa Vidya Niketan
Sarafa Vidya Niketan celebrated 71st Republic Day with great exuberance in the presence of chief guest social workers Dinesh Neema and Badrinarayan Gupta. The programme started with flag hoisting by chief guest. Institute principal Alok Dave, Mahendra Patidar, Chandrakant Kathiawadi, Pramod Nagar, Sadhna Deshpande and others welcomed the guests.
Keraleeya Samajam Public School
The 71st Republic Day was celebrated at Keraleeya Samajam Public School premises with great joy and happiness. The programme started with prayer and pledge. School chairman TK Narayanan , vice chairman Mathew Abraham and management committee member hoisted the National Flag which was followed by singing the National Anthem. School chairman TK Narayanan shared inspiring words with all and school principal Sindhu R Nair shed importance of the day. After that many cultural programmes like patriotic dances, songs, rhymes and speeches were given by the students.
Sai Samarth Convent School
Sai Samarth Convent School celebrated Republic Day with fervour. On this occasion, meritorious students and soldiers were felicitated. Councilor Rajkapoor Sunhare graced the programme as chief guest. The programme was conducted by Suresh Devgade and vote of thanks was proposed by school principal Aruna Devgade.
World Laughter Yog Federation
World Laughter Yog Federation celebrated Republic Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. Federation general secretary Kailash Chandra Khandelwal informed that members of different laughter club were present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Janardan Sharma and vote of thanks was proposed by Chandramohan Dubey.
