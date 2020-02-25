Important events in Indore on Tuesday 25/Feb/20

Grandparents cherish happy moments
‘Grand Parent's Day’ was celebrated with pomp at the New Era Public Academy. Young children presented beautiful colorful programs in the presence of their grandparents. Their enthusiasm was boosted by organising games such as Chair Race and Passing the Parcel and many more.
Adopting the current ongoing selfie craze, a selfie zone was created for all and stalls of mehndi, nailpolish, hair color spray and tattoo corner were all appreciated.
At present, when the joint family is disintegrating, it is necessary to maintain a sense of respect for the senior members of the family and learn how to get guidance. Grandparents, who attended the program, said in their address that the event sets a unique precedent. All grandparents were proud to be present at the event. They shared stories of their time and taught all children to respect elders.
Director Hemant Mittal honored all the grandparents by giving shawls and quince. The program was conducted under the guidance of vice principal Seema Deshmukh. At the end of the program, arrangements for snacks were made. Principal Ila Pant and Harmeet Khanuja were also present in the program.
Meritorious students feted
PMB Gujarati Arts and Law College organised an award ceremony and feted the meritorious students. Chief guest Bharat Shah congratulated the award winning students and encouraged other students. He urged the students not to lose hope anyway and work more hard to succeed.
The special guest of the program was Rajendra Patel presided over the program. The governing body of Gujarati College of Arts and Law was Rajesh Vyas encouraged the students to move ahead by setting goals and thanked the guests for coming to the program.
The conduct and guest introduction of the program was done by Dr Gautam. The guests were welcomed by Principal Dr Shashi Bhandari. Prize Distribution in-charge Dr Pratibha Sugandhi and her team Dr Sandeep Ojha, Dr Rajshree Neema, Dr Lakhan Singh Parmar, Prof Bhavna Holkar, Smita Tiwari, Deepika Runija's tireless efforts enabled the award distribution ceremony to be successful.
Expo on Rational Emotive Cognitive Behavior Therapy held
A four-day workshop began in Social Science Studies School of Devi Ahilya University from Tuesday, on the topic Rational Emotive Cognitive Behavior Therapy (RECBT) with a specialist from Mumbai Gauri Ro Kavi, supervisor of Albert Ellis Institute, New York.
The inauguration of the workshop was in the presence of Prof Ashok Sharma, vice chancellor in-charge, HOD prof Rekha Acharya and prof Gyan Prakash of the School of Economics. Prof Ashok Sharma said that through such skill development workshop, we want to prepare the students of clinical psychology competitive at the global level.
Prof Rekha Acharya, president of Samaj Adhikan Shala, said that this therapy works not only on human mental but also on their expressions and behavior. Through this therapy, his life stress and mental illnesses can be cured, which is quite common in today's era. So learning this type of therapy has become the need of today's psychologists.
Gauri Ro Kavi said that this therapy is the philosophy of life. Just as Hinduism, Islam and Christianity are a philosophy of life; it can also be used as a helpful tool.
In this workshop, clinical psychology students, city psychologist and professional counselors are also getting trained. The main objective of this school is to enhance the professional skills of MA Clinical Psychology students so that they can use it to correct life disorder and distress.
Vama's Feb meet concludes
The members of the Vama Sahitya Manch celebrated their February meeting with entertainment in the local Nehru Park. All the Vama Sakhis present also watched a short and meaningful video film on water conservation and took an oath of water conservation.
Forum member Vinita Sharma, who is a Yoga Acharya, also gave useful information and guidance to Yoga-treatment for all their physical problems and ailments. Shobha Prajapati showed its benefits by performing Ram Laughter, Hanuman Laughter, Barakhari Laughter, Ravana Laughter and many more. She discussed how to gain concentration in life and stability through yoga.
All the members spread message of cleanliness by keeping the tradition of cleanliness and hygiene in Indore, and not spreading garbage in the premises and putting it in dustbin.
Ude jab jab zulfein teri…
A melodious pictorial song-line 'Jeevan Ke Rang' covering aspects such as devotion, nature, love, nation, life, relationships, music, friendship, festivals and folk colors was organised by the Indore chapter of Vanbandhu Parishad at Rabindra Natya Griha.
Singer Dhawal Chandavadkar of Pune and Rasika Ganu and popular artist Swaransh Pathak of Indore filled the evening with their melodious voice.
Songs like Vande mataram, Humko man ki shakti dena, Tu pyar ka sagar hai, Ek pyar ka nagma hai, Zamin se humein aasma par, Yaari hai imaan mera yar meri zindagi, Kar chale hum fida jaano tan saathiyon, Ude jab jab zulfein teri gave the program a feeling of the diversity and range of evergreen songs.
While Dhawal introduced Rafi and Talat Mahmud's Geetidhara to the audience, Rasika's vocal and full of feeling voice gave the sweetness of the music of 90s.
Shantadevi Baheti, Kirti and Manoj Baheti were the special guests of the event organized in memory of Madangopal Baheti, the ancestor of IT Company, Yash Technologies. The guests were welcomed by Ram Avatar Jaju, Rasnidhikumar Gupta, Shikha Muchhal and Madhavi Jhanwar. Narendra Singhal expressed the gratitude.
Hits of Rajendra Kumar
On the occasion of Basant Utsav, Swarodgam Society celebrated its 25th event on Jubilee Kumar aka Rajendra Kumar on Saturday in Jal Auditorium.
Shankar Sharma and Raj Rajeshwari gave soulful performance by singing Ye kaun aya se, Mile the sapno main geet liya and Ye mera prem patra padhkar and many other in event ‘Hits of Rajendra Kumar’.
The audience was spellbound on romantic songs performances and evergreen songs of Manna Dey.
The event was organised by Vidyadhjar Mule and coordinated by Satyendra Harshwal.
NMM celebrates Faag Utsav
Narsingh Mahila Mandal (NMM) celebrated the Faag Utsav at Narsingh Mandir, Narsingh Bazar. Women applied gulaal and celebrated the festive with flowers and haldi. Members dressed in attires of Radhey Krishna and enjoyed interesting games. Kitty party was also organised and while everybody felt blesse after performing bhajans.
