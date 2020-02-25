Important events in Indore on Tuesday 25/Feb/20

Grandparents cherish happy moments

‘Grand Parent's Day’ was celebrated with pomp at the New Era Public Academy. Young children presented beautiful colorful programs in the presence of their grandparents. Their enthusiasm was boosted by organising games such as Chair Race and Passing the Parcel and many more.

Adopting the current ongoing selfie craze, a selfie zone was created for all and stalls of mehndi, nailpolish, hair color spray and tattoo corner were all appreciated.

At present, when the joint family is disintegrating, it is necessary to maintain a sense of respect for the senior members of the family and learn how to get guidance. Grandparents, who attended the program, said in their address that the event sets a unique precedent. All grandparents were proud to be present at the event. They shared stories of their time and taught all children to respect elders.

Director Hemant Mittal honored all the grandparents by giving shawls and quince. The program was conducted under the guidance of vice principal Seema Deshmukh. At the end of the program, arrangements for snacks were made. Principal Ila Pant and Harmeet Khanuja were also present in the program.