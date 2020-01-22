Important events in Indore on Tuesday 21/1/20

Parichay sammelan of senior citizens

Parichay sammelan of senior citizens was organised under the joint aegis of Anubhandh Foundation and Rizwan Adhtia Foundation at Jal Auditorium. Sansthan president Nattubhai Patel, convener Hemlata Ajmera, Dilip Doshi and Vijay Bakliwal informed that about 200 senior citizens from age group 50 to 75 participated. Dharamchand Lunawat, Pankaj Bilala, Prema Jain and others welcomed all the guests. The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Hemlata Ajmera.