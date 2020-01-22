Important events in Indore on Tuesday 21/1/20

An artist painting on the boundary wall of the Kamla Nehru zoo. Similar paintings can be seen along the entire stretch of the boundary wall of the zoo.
Bharatnatyam performance at handloom expo
Bharatnatyam dance was organised at the handloom expo organised by the Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation at Urban Haat Bazaar on Tuesday. Trishala Atri, Pragya Chouhan, Amisha Gupta and Gouri Atre of Nrityanjali Nritya Samooh enthralled audience with their performances.
English storytelling, speech competition at SICA
SICA Pre-Primary Aranya organised English storytelling and speech competition to inculcate communication skills and confidence for class KG I and KG II. School headmistress Swati Jain appreciated all the participants and said such events improve their thinking abilities. Asst headmistress Arti Mishra applauded all the little children for their efforts. The event was judged by MeghaWalde.
Oath taking ceremony of MSG conduces
The oath taking ceremony of Maheshwari Social Group (MSG) concluded in the presence of Madhav Maru recently. The programme was presided over by Maheshwari Sabha president Omprakash Bharani. Special guests were Ishwar Baheti, District Maheshwari Community president Rajesh Mungar, Ashok Chitlangya, Satyanarayan Bhutra and others. The programme was conducted by Mukesh Sarda and vote of thanks was proposed by Sharad Poonam Soni.
Kite festival of Maheshwari Women Group
Maheshwari Women Group Krishna Vatika organised kite festival on Monday. Various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion.
National Sindhi poem recitation competition held
National Sindhi poem recitation competition was organised by Sindhi Sangat Mumbai. Sindhu Seva Parishad president Sanjay Batra and Ramesh Wadhwani informed that children from age 5 to 12 participated in the competition and presented various sindhi poems. Chief guest Rashtriya Sindhi Bhasha Vikas Parishad board member felicitated the participants with prize and certificates. On this occasion, Suresh Khaturiya, Lakhimchand Wadhwani, Harish Fulwani and others were present.
Remembering freedom fighter Hemu Kalani
77th martyrdom day of Sindhi revolutionary and freedom fighter Hemu Kalani was observed by Sindhi Community by garlanding the statue of Kalani on Tuesday.
Dr Prabhakar Rao Chokhande felicitated
Social worker and director of Chhatrapati Shivaji Sehkari Sakh Sansthan director Dr Prabhakar Rao Chokhande was felicitated with ‘Samaj Bhushan Samman’ in Akola, Maharashtra. Chokhande was felicitated by Kunbi Patil Samaj Sansthan. On this occasion, Prakash Pohare was also present.
Annual day celebrated with zeal
The Green Go Public School celebrated their 8th annual cultural programme with great enthusiasm and zeal. Chief guest on the occasion was Aslam Sher Khan. School director Musharf Khan and Tabassum Khan welcomed the guests. Students presented wonderful cultural performances and mesmerised the audience.
Tiny-tots mesmerise audience
UC Kindies International Play School celebrated their annual day with great pomp and gaiety at Ravindra Natya Grah. The programme started with lighting the lamp. Tiny-tots presented various performances. School director and chief trainer Amrita Goyal addressed the gathering.
Parichay sammelan of senior citizens
Parichay sammelan of senior citizens was organised under the joint aegis of Anubhandh Foundation and Rizwan Adhtia Foundation at Jal Auditorium. Sansthan president Nattubhai Patel, convener Hemlata Ajmera, Dilip Doshi and Vijay Bakliwal informed that about 200 senior citizens from age group 50 to 75 participated. Dharamchand Lunawat, Pankaj Bilala, Prema Jain and others welcomed all the guests. The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Hemlata Ajmera.
Official tour of Lioness Club organised
Official tour of Lioness Club of Indore Praroop was organised recently. On this occasion, club district president Sunita Farkeya, treasurer Sushila Mungar, district president Mand Vilatkar marked their presence. Club members distributed daily use items and woolen clothes among underprivileged children. Archana Bhatt conducted the programme and vote of thanks was proposed by Hiramani Soni. Club president Ramakant Soni gave all the information.
Scores of Rajput Yuva Sena members watched movie Tanhaji at a city multiplex on Tuesday.
