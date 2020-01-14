Important events in Indore on Tuesday 14/1/20

National seminar at Comp Feeders Group of institution concludes

Two-day-long national seminar at Comp Feeders Group of institution concluded recently. The topic of seminar was ‘Multidimensional approach’. The programme was started with lighting the lamp by chief guest in-charge vice-chancellor Dr Ashok Sharma and special guest was Dr Anil Kumar Gupta. On this occasion, Rajesh Vyas, institute founder Avdhesh Dave, director Madhu Dave, Divyansh Dave, Pushpraj Mishra were present. The jury for the national seminar session was presided over by Dr MD Somani, Dr Niranjan Ashal, Dr Bharti Geete and Dr Sanjida Iqbal. In the seminar, a total of 148 research papers were read by 180 researchers from states like Rajasthan Gujarat Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Jammu and Kashmir, Orissa along with 180 researchers from other states, the best research paper was awarded to Dr Namrata Khandelwal and Dr Ajay Mishra. The programme was directed by Dr Pushpraj Mishra, designed by Dr Prakashini Tiwari, conducted by Dr Ritesh Jain, Dr Priya Trivedi, Dr Taruna Sharma and Dr Deepak Taretiya.