Important events in Indore on Tuesday 14/1/20

Gujarati drama ‘Babuchak Met Babita’ staged
A comedy Gujarati drama ‘Babuchak Met Babita’ was staged here in city. The drama was about a story of two couples living in the neighborhood, which was directed by Arvind Vaidya and was produced by Nilesh Shah. The programme was organised by Shri Gujarati Samaj. The Chief Guest of the programme was Kishore Turkhiya and special guest Gopal Patel. Chairman of Shri Gujarati Samaj Kishore Doshi, vice president and chairman of non-academic committee Mukesh Patel, general secretary Pankaj Sanghvi and cultural committee co- convener Virendra Patel graced the programme. All the audience enjoyed the drama. The programme was conducted by Amit Dave and vote of thanks was given by Virendra Patel.
National seminar at Comp Feeders Group of institution concludes
Two-day-long national seminar at Comp Feeders Group of institution concluded recently. The topic of seminar was ‘Multidimensional approach’. The programme was started with lighting the lamp by chief guest in-charge vice-chancellor Dr Ashok Sharma and special guest was Dr Anil Kumar Gupta. On this occasion, Rajesh Vyas, institute founder Avdhesh Dave, director Madhu Dave, Divyansh Dave, Pushpraj Mishra were present. The jury for the national seminar session was presided over by Dr MD Somani, Dr Niranjan Ashal, Dr Bharti Geete and Dr Sanjida Iqbal. In the seminar, a total of 148 research papers were read by 180 researchers from states like Rajasthan Gujarat Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Jammu and Kashmir, Orissa along with 180 researchers from other states, the best research paper was awarded to Dr Namrata Khandelwal and Dr Ajay Mishra. The programme was directed by Dr Pushpraj Mishra, designed by Dr Prakashini Tiwari, conducted by Dr Ritesh Jain, Dr Priya Trivedi, Dr Taruna Sharma and Dr Deepak Taretiya.
SICA School celebrates Pongal, Makar Sankranti
SICA Senior Secondary School scheme no 54 celebrated Pongal and Makar Sankranti with great zeal and fervour on Tuesday. The programme started with Saraswati vandana. Mansvi Venkat of class VIII gave detailed information of Pongal And Makar Sankranti where as Avani Rajput of class XI presented a melodious bhajan .On the special occasion of pongal beautiful rangolis were also made by the students in the school premises and graceful group dance performances were also presented. Principal Dr Madhukar Pawar, vice principal M Vijyalaxmi, teachers and students participated in this cultural programme.
Programme ‘Sankalp’ by Pulak Manch held
A programme ‘Sankalp’ was organised by Pulak Manch Yuva Prakosth in which scores of Jain Community people administered oath to make state number one in cleanliness, safety and traffic at Abhay Prashal on Tuesday. Renowned actor Annu Kapoor gave special performances on the occasion. Programme convenor Piyush Rawaka and Vipin Patni, Deepak Jain informed that members enjoyed tambola conducted by Annu Kapoor. Winner of India’s Got Talent from Odisha gave splendid performances with 16 artists and enthralled audience with their performances. Manch patron Pradeep Badjatya and social parliament spokesperson informed that the people who excelled in their respective fields were felicitated during the programme.
Jass Manak performs in city
Punjabi singer Jass Manak was in the city to perform in musical concert organised at Hotel Marriot on Tuesday.
