Important events in Indore on Tuesday 11/Feb/20

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches ‘Health Infinity’

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, India’s leading private general insurer today launched ‘Health Infinity’, which is industry’s first individual health insurance policy that provides unlimited Sum Insured (SI). With this policy, the company aims to not only make health insurance an attractive proposition, but also give customers a product without any restrictions on SI to avail quality medical treatment in times where we are seeing steep increase in medical costs. Under Health Infinity, a person can choose coverage limit according to the per day room rent options which range between Rs. 3, 000 – Rs. 50,000. Based on the chosen option, s/he will be indemnified 100 times of the per day room rent limit, beyond which if the claim amount exceeds, a co-payment of 15%, 20%, or 25% is applicable as opted by the customer at the time of purchasing policy. This co-payment is applicable only on the claim amount which exceeds 100 times room rent and not on the total claim amount. This policy covers in-patient hospitalization treatment without any sublimit and can be bought for a period of 1 year, 2 years or 3 years. The premium of this policy will vary depending on the age of the proposer, per day room rent opted and the co-payment option availed. For example, for a 40 year old person the premium for a Rs. 10,000 per day room is approx Rs 14,600 plus tax. Commenting on the launch of Health Infinity, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “Our strong belief that a health insurance policy with adequate coverage leads to higher life expectancy of individuals, and this drives us to continuously innovate in insurance service space. As medical exigencies are unpredictable, it is difficult to determine the medical expenses in advance and accordingly opt for a policy. With Health Infinity, we have removed these constraints and introduced a cover for our customers, with unlimited sum insured for the first time in the insurance industry in an attempt to provide them unlimited care and security in the truest way.”