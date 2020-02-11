Important events in Indore on Tuesday 11/Feb/20

Ideal Kitty Group celebrates pre Valentine’s Day
Ideal Kitty Group organised pre Valentine’s Day party at a city Hotel on Tuesday. Various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion. Lavy Chhabra was host of the party. About 50 ladies were present and enjoyed the gathering. All the members were dressed in red colour attires according to the theme.
875 International, domestic exhibitors expect more business from MP at INDIAWOOD 2020
The 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, organised by NürnbergMesse, is the region’s biggest knowledge sharing show for furniture manufacturing machinery, raw materials, panels, hardware, components and accessories. It will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2020 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. The five-day mega show will focus on carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization with the aim to drive Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry and establish India as one of the top manufacturing destinations in the region, in sync with Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision. More than 875 domestic and International are expecting more business enquiries from Bhopal, Indore and other parts of Madhya Pradesh. “We are delighted to present the 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, which has witnessed remarkable growth. The 2020 edition is expected to bring more exhibitors, visitors and newer technology and innovations to the forefront and will continue to remain the most important meeting place for the woodworking Industry in the Indian subcontinent”, said Peter Ottmann, CEO, NürnbergMesse GmbH.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches ‘Health Infinity’
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, India’s leading private general insurer today launched ‘Health Infinity’, which is industry’s first individual health insurance policy that provides unlimited Sum Insured (SI). With this policy, the company aims to not only make health insurance an attractive proposition, but also give customers a product without any restrictions on SI to avail quality medical treatment in times where we are seeing steep increase in medical costs. Under Health Infinity, a person can choose coverage limit according to the per day room rent options which range between Rs. 3, 000 – Rs. 50,000. Based on the chosen option, s/he will be indemnified 100 times of the per day room rent limit, beyond which if the claim amount exceeds, a co-payment of 15%, 20%, or 25% is applicable as opted by the customer at the time of purchasing policy. This co-payment is applicable only on the claim amount which exceeds 100 times room rent and not on the total claim amount. This policy covers in-patient hospitalization treatment without any sublimit and can be bought for a period of 1 year, 2 years or 3 years. The premium of this policy will vary depending on the age of the proposer, per day room rent opted and the co-payment option availed. For example, for a 40 year old person the premium for a Rs. 10,000 per day room is approx Rs 14,600 plus tax. Commenting on the launch of Health Infinity, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “Our strong belief that a health insurance policy with adequate coverage leads to higher life expectancy of individuals, and this drives us to continuously innovate in insurance service space. As medical exigencies are unpredictable, it is difficult to determine the medical expenses in advance and accordingly opt for a policy. With Health Infinity, we have removed these constraints and introduced a cover for our customers, with unlimited sum insured for the first time in the insurance industry in an attempt to provide them unlimited care and security in the truest way.”
Maheshwari Meet Couple Club holds get-together
Maheshwari Meet Couple Club organised a get-together in which fitness test and the fun games ride was organised for the members. Various entertaining activities were organised along with fitness test. All the group members administered oath to keep the city clean and green. Programme organiser Rajeev Santosh Binani and Mahesh Sunita Bangar informed quiz round. Club president Sanjay Rashmi Muchhal and secretary Neeraj Sanjana Jakhetiya informed all the winners of the competitions were felicitated by Manish Sonali Lathi, Mukesh Vinita Sarda, Manish Namita Laddha and Rupesh Dipti Bhutra.
Marathi Malhar Samaj Sangathan organised get-together and prize distribution ceremony recently. Founder Indal Shivare, senior teacher Lakshman Jharbade graced the occasion as chief guest. Meritorious students of the community were felicitated on the occasion.
Awareness programme on epilepsy
Various programmes were organised on the occasion of International Epilepsy Day in partnership with Balaji Seva Sansthan Trust with Indore Epilepsy Specialist Committee and Geeta Bhawan Hospital. Chief guest was paediatrics department of Gita Bhawan Hospital president Dr Renuka Mehta and programme was presided over by Geeta Bhawan Trust chairman Gopaldad Mittal. Dr VV Nadkarni, Neelam Ranade and Anita Motwani provided many important information to the patients on behalf of the committee. Free medicines were also distributed among patients.
Madhyabharat Kshatriya Rajput Yuva Sangathan organised a get-together recently. Meritorious students of the community were felicitated with certificate of appreciation on the occasion.
Awareness programmes organised
Awareness programmes are being organised at JPS School in which students gave performance on women empowerment and self defence. The programme started with Saraswati and Ganesh vandana. The programme was conducted by Ananya Singh, Sanya Nagar, Simran Malviya and Amit Sainy. Welcome speech was presented by principal Dilip Kirde.
Annual Day celebrated with gaiety
Shri Cloth Market Institute of Professional Studies celebrated their annual programme ‘Tarang-2020’ with great pomp and gaiety on Tuesday. Various competitions like mehandi, rangoli, salad decoration etc were organised for the students in which everybody participated enthusitically. Institute principal Dr Vasudev Mishra informed that the programme concluded in the presence of chief guest DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain. Professor Vishwamitra Tiwari conducted the programme and vote of thanks was prosposed by Dr Vasudev Mishra.
