Important events in Indore on Thursday 27/Feb/20

SICA College holds farewell programme
Farewell programme was organised at SICA College to bid adieu to third year students . College Principal Dr Apurva Trivedi, vice- principal Dr Unmekha Tare addressed the students and wished for their bright future. The students shared their experiences of the college life. Dr Anamika Bhagwat and prof Jitendra Chaudhary were the convener of the programme. Prof Pratibha Saraswat and rof Anuradha Mishra conducted the programme. Sachin Verma presented vote of thanks at the end of the programme.
Pink Flower School bid adieu to class XII students
The farewell programme was organised at New Pink Flower Higher Secondary School recently. The programme started with lighting the lamp by chief guest income tax commissioner Sant Saran Mantri. Director Himanshu Soni welcomed the guest with bouquet juniors welcomed their seniors with tilak ceremony. Various activities were organised for the students in which everybody participated enthusiastically. School principal Shanta Soni wished students for their bright future. Teacher Dipali Bhargav and Deepika Lawanshi conducted the programme and school secretary Ekta Soni proposed vote of thanks.
INIFD students presents collection at Lakme Fashion Week
Designers of INIFD Indore presented their collection in December for 'INIFD Launchpad during Lakme Fashion Week -2020', in which they excelled. At the same time, only the student of INIFD also won the runner-up position. The collections of both these designer students were shown on February 12 at 'Lakme Fashion Week' in Mumbai. Both designer students Mahima Jain and Sakina Matkawala prepared their collections on the theme 'Nanihal'. Models wore 6 dresses dressed in 2 months and walked on the ramp. Launchpad is the medium that gives INIFD designing students a direct opportunity to present their collections at India's biggest fashion event 'Lakme Fashion Week'. Mahima and Sakina show childhood memories on clothes in 2 months.
Annie Adventures group organises get-together
Annie Adventures group organised a get together on running tambola theme. Group founder Sunita Patidar informed that various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion in which everybody participated with great enthusiasm. Members enjoyed playing tambola organised on different. Scores of members were present during the programme and enjoyed the gathering.
Hum Tum… Lets Fall in Love
Shri Oswa Jain Samaj and Yuva Sangh Indore organised a party on Hum Tum Lets Fall in Love theme at Bandhan Garden. The programme was presided over by Shweta Tarvecha. Members enjoyed various activities organised on the occasion. Special salsa dance performances were presented by the members. The programme was conducted by convener Jayesh Ankita Palrecha, Amit Swati Boliya, Arihant Ranu Mehta, Tarun Sulkashna Mehta and Rishabh Shalini Sarnod.
General meeting of JSSG concludes
Jain Shwetamber Social Group organised their general meeting in the presence of group founder Prabhat Pratibha Chopra and president Pankaj Pragati Bafna. Various activities on theme Vasant vivah in which everybody participated with exuberance. Group secretary Subhash Saroj Shrimal and Kushal Priya Shrimal said that children presented Saraswati Vandana. Members were welcomed by Pankaj Sadhana Gadia, Mahendra Santosh Challani and Vipin Priyanka Doshi. Judges of competition were Rajendra Praveena Jain and Manju Rajesh Bhandari. Group convener Sunil Vinita Banthiya, Sushil Pinki Nahta and others were present on the occasion.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)