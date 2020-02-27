Important events in Indore on Thursday 27/Feb/20

INIFD students presents collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Designers of INIFD Indore presented their collection in December for 'INIFD Launchpad during Lakme Fashion Week -2020', in which they excelled. At the same time, only the student of INIFD also won the runner-up position. The collections of both these designer students were shown on February 12 at 'Lakme Fashion Week' in Mumbai. Both designer students Mahima Jain and Sakina Matkawala prepared their collections on the theme 'Nanihal'. Models wore 6 dresses dressed in 2 months and walked on the ramp. Launchpad is the medium that gives INIFD designing students a direct opportunity to present their collections at India's biggest fashion event 'Lakme Fashion Week'. Mahima and Sakina show childhood memories on clothes in 2 months.