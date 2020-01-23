Important events in Indore on Thursday 23/Jan/20

Women celebrate ‘Haldi Kumkum’
‘Haldi Kumkum’ was organised at the Shalimar Bungalow Park Community Hall to commemorate Makar Sankranti. Aarti Khandelwal said that like every year, this year also we have celebrated Haldi Kumkum on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Different types of games like, tambola and mainly slogan writing over kite were played. Aarti Khandelwal, Manisha Pahadia, Shashi Mehra, Ruchi Singh, Manjari Singh, Sheela Tripathi, Rekha Varma, Rama Vyas, Usha Kiran Yadav along with other colony members were present.
India’s Best Dancer witnesses 431 registrations
The auditions of India’s Best Dancer are being hosted across the country inviting talent to put their best foot forward and participate in the show. The audition for the show, which was held in Indore on 23rd Jan, witnessed 431 registrations. The best has been selected and will move on to next round of audition.
Indore experienced different kinds of dance forms who competed with the outstanding performers from the city. As the auditions move further to different cities, the level of competition will get better and tougher.
Nirbhaya’s parents, advocate to attend flag hoisting in the city
The Apna Group Tiranga Abhiyan committee has invited Seema Kushwaha, the advocate for war of justice for Nirbhaya along with the parents of Nirbhaya, at flag hoisting this on this Republic Day.
Nirbhayya's parents and advocate Seema Kushwaha will unfurl the biggest tricolor of standard level on Regal Square on January 26 at 11 am.
On this occasion a grant of Rs 51,000 will also be given to the NGO of Nirbhaya by Apna Group Tiranga Abhiyan. Advocate Seema too will be awarded a sum of Rs 51,000 and a citation.
‘Happy mind and body can lead to great success’
“There are a lot of means to get employment and make money, provided we have new ideas. Today we are also making money from waste management, it is necessary that we understand the need of the market.”
These views were shared by Dr Vijay Kumar Salvia, at a workshop organised by International R&D Creativity at Udyog Bhavan Polo Ground
The workshop was organized on the subject of Self Employment and India's 5 trillion economy in which the principal and director of various colleges participated. Ujjwal Swami, the chief guest of this workshop said that always being happy is devotion to God. If the body and mind are happy, then the greatest success in life can be achieved.
Geeta Bhawan's director Dr R K Gaur said that even by serving you can get success and make life enjoyable. Career Counselor Dr Rachna Bohare said that today youth need more careers. Parents should not impose their importance on their children. Yoga teacher Pratima said that with yoga we not only remain physically healthy but also mentally.
Professor Rahul Sukhani also said that the idea has great value. The workshop was attended by professors and placement officers from various colleges including the College of Arts and Commerce, Medical University Govindram Saxaria Institute of Management and Research. Placement Officers Kalpana Saxena, Praveen Yadav, Deepak Rai Dattatreya Badde also expressed their views. The program was conducted by Dr Salviya and Praveen Joshi proposed vote of thanks.
Royal Womaniya Group relive childhood
Royal Womaniya Group organised a get together. The members gathered dressed in traditional attires and played games like hide-n-seek and relived the childhood days. Organiser Dolly Khatri, Ekta Mata, Neetu Saluja and Riya Gaba hosted the event.
Everybody was gifted hampers of til, popcorn, jiggery and sweets.
