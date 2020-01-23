Important events in Indore on Thursday 23/Jan/20

‘Happy mind and body can lead to great success’

“There are a lot of means to get employment and make money, provided we have new ideas. Today we are also making money from waste management, it is necessary that we understand the need of the market.”

These views were shared by Dr Vijay Kumar Salvia, at a workshop organised by International R&D Creativity at Udyog Bhavan Polo Ground

The workshop was organized on the subject of Self Employment and India's 5 trillion economy in which the principal and director of various colleges participated. Ujjwal Swami, the chief guest of this workshop said that always being happy is devotion to God. If the body and mind are happy, then the greatest success in life can be achieved.

Geeta Bhawan's director Dr R K Gaur said that even by serving you can get success and make life enjoyable. Career Counselor Dr Rachna Bohare said that today youth need more careers. Parents should not impose their importance on their children. Yoga teacher Pratima said that with yoga we not only remain physically healthy but also mentally.

Professor Rahul Sukhani also said that the idea has great value. The workshop was attended by professors and placement officers from various colleges including the College of Arts and Commerce, Medical University Govindram Saxaria Institute of Management and Research. Placement Officers Kalpana Saxena, Praveen Yadav, Deepak Rai Dattatreya Badde also expressed their views. The program was conducted by Dr Salviya and Praveen Joshi proposed vote of thanks.