Important events in Indore on Thursday 16/1/20

‘No-age limit’ to find a companion
Star cast of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Varun Badola (Amber Sharma), Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari were on the city to promote the show at Hotel Radisson on Thursday. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a story that questions whether there a defined age to find a companion in life only because log kya kahenge? The story charts the sensibility of a young adult who is sensitive towards her father’s needs and wellbeing, thereby accepting love and marriage happening at any age. Shweta Tiwari says that I am fond of reading books in my spare time. Anjali Tatri told that she too is the daughter of a single parent, so this story has awakened me. During the shoot, you are getting to learn acting, life lessons, singing etc. with both actors. Before getting into acting, I also struggled because every field has to work hard. I did not even take classes for acting, yet I achieved this show with my hard work. Varun Badola said, “A great era of web series has come, it has intelligence, but the audience will be attracted for some time. Where censorship is concerned, then it will have to determine itself what we are watching, when we will not see it or if bad content will not be made.
Shri RK Daga Maheshwari Academy celebrates annual day
Shri RK Daga Maheshwari Academy celebrated their 23rd annual function which was concluded recently. Students from classes 6th to 12th participated in this programme with great enthusiasm m and zeal. Various dance and competitions was organised in this programme. Dance performances on Rani of Jhansi, Michel Jackson, and various cultural themes were presented by the students which enthralled the audience. Meritorious students were felicitated by Taradevi Bhattad. The chief guest of the programme was famous social worker Ruchi Sodhani and Anjali Kasat graced he programme as special guest and other guests were also present. The entire guest was welcomed by Pankaj Soni, Shobha Maheshwari, Devendra Bohti and Manoj Kuiya. Annual Speech was given by Monika Kardale and vote of thanks was given by Nitin Tapadiya. And the programme was concluded by national Anthem.
Live demo of 200 year old block print at handloom expo
Bagh print artists gave live demo of their art in Handloom Expo organised by Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Department Corporation on Thursday. Department’s Dilip Soni informed that Shabi Abadi gave live demo of 200 year old block print art in the exhibition.
The collective efforts of the Indore Lok Sanskriti Manch Kathak Art Center, New Delhi and Nad Yoga Gurukul, are giving art lovers a chance to get an exposure to the nuances of new Kathak in the festival. In the beginning of the programme Nav Durga Stuti was presented by the participants. Dr Ragini Makkar and Gautam Raj Singh enthralled audience with their performances. Musical Drama Tik dance was performed by artists from the Kathak Art Center, New Delhi at the end of the programme. Deepak Lavgade and Raj Bendre welcomed all the artists.
Get-together of Maheshwari Community
The get-together of Maheshwari Community concluded on Thursday. Social worker Chandraprakash Laddha graced the occasion as chief guest. The programme was presided over by Prakash Sodhani. Community president Rupesh Bhutra and, district president Rajesh Mungad were also present. Todarmal Mundra, Pradeep Jakhitiya, Dr Praveen Kabra, Rajesh Birla welcomed all the guests. The programme was conducted by Pradeep Baheti and Dr Dipti Bhutra. Anil Laddha proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme.
Dr Bindra’s seminar on Jan 19
Motivational speaker and business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra will interact with entrepreneurs through his programme Bounce Back at Abhay Prashal on January 19. Regarding Bounce Back, Sandesh Gupta and Prashant Sharma, channel partners of Bada Business told, "In this live seminar, Dr Bindra will talk about how to face the failures in our life and how to turn them into successes. A large number of entrepreneurs, young men and working people will participate in this programme”. Dr Bindra’s YouTube channel has more than 10 million subscribers.
Ideal Kitty group hosts Punjabi theme party
Ideal Kitty group organised a kitty party on Punjabi theme. All the members were dressed in traditional Punjabi attires. Everybody enjoyed dancing on beats of dhol and gave bhangra and gidda performance. Party hosy Lavy Chabbra and Kawal Chhanna informed that about 80 members were present on the occasion. Various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion in which everybody participated enthusitically.
