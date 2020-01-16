Important events in Indore on Thursday 16/1/20

‘No-age limit’ to find a companion

Star cast of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Varun Badola (Amber Sharma), Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari were on the city to promote the show at Hotel Radisson on Thursday. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a story that questions whether there a defined age to find a companion in life only because log kya kahenge? The story charts the sensibility of a young adult who is sensitive towards her father’s needs and wellbeing, thereby accepting love and marriage happening at any age. Shweta Tiwari says that I am fond of reading books in my spare time. Anjali Tatri told that she too is the daughter of a single parent, so this story has awakened me. During the shoot, you are getting to learn acting, life lessons, singing etc. with both actors. Before getting into acting, I also struggled because every field has to work hard. I did not even take classes for acting, yet I achieved this show with my hard work. Varun Badola said, “A great era of web series has come, it has intelligence, but the audience will be attracted for some time. Where censorship is concerned, then it will have to determine itself what we are watching, when we will not see it or if bad content will not be made.