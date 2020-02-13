Important events in Indore on Thursday 13/Feb/20

World Radio Day celebrated

Malvamanthan celebrated World Radio Day by planting medicinal plants at the AIR Radio Center, Indore Radio Colony.

The program was headed by P Sethumadhavan Deputy Director General, All India Radio.

Presiding over the program, Prof Vandana Joshi said that radio propagates awareness by becoming a medium of conveying information and news dissemination.

“There are many mediums of mass communication which are powerful as well as popular and the most easily available, popular, accessible and inexpensive means is radio,” added he.

At the same time, Swapnil Vyas, the organiser of the program, said that India is a democratic country which believes in unity in diversity.

In this case, AIR has a reach of 99.18 percent of the total population. In this context, despite the expansion of the mass media, the reach of the radio is more and the listener gets it based on the data. 25% of the programs broadcast in the radio are related to the environment.

Meenakshi Mishra, student of Atal Bihari Vajpayee College of Arts and Commerce and staff and officer of All India Radio were present in the program.

The event was conducted by Dr Anuradha Sharma while Namita Dubey proposed vote of thanks.