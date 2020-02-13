Important events in Indore on Thursday 13/Feb/20

Love is in the air…..
JAIN Shwetamber social group LOTUS organised Valentine eve party ‘Soulmate Crush’ where it’s 60 couples celebrated all the days of the Valentine Week using various props. To make this event memorable, a personalised video teaser of each couple was made showcasing their love journey. President Pankaj-Reena Jain along with Vipul-Namrata Betala, Hullas-Reena Chopra, Sanjay-Sushma Chajed convened the party where couple games with customised gifts and unplugged night made the Valentine splendid.
World Radio Day celebrated
Malvamanthan celebrated World Radio Day by planting medicinal plants at the AIR Radio Center, Indore Radio Colony.
The program was headed by P Sethumadhavan Deputy Director General, All India Radio.
Presiding over the program, Prof Vandana Joshi said that radio propagates awareness by becoming a medium of conveying information and news dissemination.
“There are many mediums of mass communication which are powerful as well as popular and the most easily available, popular, accessible and inexpensive means is radio,” added he.
At the same time, Swapnil Vyas, the organiser of the program, said that India is a democratic country which believes in unity in diversity.
In this case, AIR has a reach of 99.18 percent of the total population. In this context, despite the expansion of the mass media, the reach of the radio is more and the listener gets it based on the data. 25% of the programs broadcast in the radio are related to the environment.
Meenakshi Mishra, student of Atal Bihari Vajpayee College of Arts and Commerce and staff and officer of All India Radio were present in the program.
The event was conducted by Dr Anuradha Sharma while Namita Dubey proposed vote of thanks.
Over 200 women attend V-Day party
More than 200 women of Agarwal Samaj, under the aegis of Agarwal Samaj Central Committee, celebrated Valentine's Day on Friday under the banner of ‘Love You Zindagi’. They showed off their dancing skills in dance competition in different groups at Diyrate Hall of the Marriott Hotel.
The program started with lucky draw and Tambola ticket distribution. Sakh Sankarkar, who came in her own special dress code, left no stone unturned to make the atmosphere completely lovable with her performance.
The results of various events organised in the hospitality of Himani Chawla, Archana Modi Singhania and Sandhya Mirchandani were: Miss Cracker-Pratibha Mittal in Rose Queen, Best Style -Sarita Bagdi, Best Dance -Rashida Neema, Miss Confident -Surabhi Agarwal, Tilottama Bansal for Miss Jolly and Deepshikha Aggarwal for Best Smile.
A total of 10 groups gave their spectacular performances in the dance competition and among these were Pankhida, Self Love, Rangeela, Nache Mayuri and Rock Star Tail Group. The award for Rose Queen went to Anuja and Sapna. Women showed their talent in full swing and shared greetings and best wishes with each other on Valentine's Day.
Creative Music Academy launched with Musical tune
Creative Music Academy has been launched in the city by the musician Shubham Jha and Opera Miss India global 2019 finalist Prof Sadhna Kumari. Noted indian classical music singer Vidushi Shobha Choudhary was present as a chief guest on the occasion. ‘The Voice of India’ finalist Niyam Kanungo and students of Pancham Nishad music institution mesmerised the audience with their musical performances of old songs as well as devotional songs. Acclaimed memory power expert Dinesh Meher involved the audience in fun activities and shared the motivational stories. Founder of the academy Shubham Jha and Sadhna Kumari said that the main objective of launching the academy is to create awareness about music among the common people of Indore city and institution will try to provide the best platform for upcoming artists through musical training. Guitarist Sumit Jha hosted the program and Kailash Narayan also gave outstanding performances. Founder Sadhna Kumari said, "Music acts as a moonlight in the gloomy night of life Prof Sadhna Kumari thanked everyone for making the occasion successful and great response by the city.
UCO’s Exec Dir in city today
The Executive Director of Uco Bank, Shri Ajay Kumar Vyas will be on official visit to Indore on Friday. He will review the performance of large branches, interact with valued customers and preside over a credit camp to be organised at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday.
