Important events in Indore on Sunday 9/Feb/20

Alumni meet at SJMC

Alumni from all over the country participated in the Alumni Meet 2020 held at School Journalism and Mass Communication, DAVV on Sunday. Amrita Rana, a food blogger from Mumbai at the meet, while giving career tips to the students, said that digital media is a better option for career, which you can start with Instagram. Alumni from Delhi Rajesh said that the biggest strength of any organisation is its alumni who strive for the betterment of that institution and the students there. The media meet was attended by alumni serving in various positions like writer, blogger, actor, director, professor, researcher, journalists in different parts of the country. The School of Journalism and Mass Communication has always been doing Initiative programme on charity and social commitment, in this alumni meet, the department has decided to collect the fees for its needy students with the help of its alumni, which will benefit those talented students have the talent to illuminate the name of the department and the profession. Many alumni have also submitted donations for the fees of students regarding this initiative plan. Introducing the students to the alumnais, HOD Dr Sonali Nargunde also shared some old stories and their achievements. Students from different class presented various cultural programmes for the aluminis. Dr Nargunde presented Tulsi saplings to all the aluminis and urged them to be sensitive to nature and increase awareness about it among people at the end of the programme.