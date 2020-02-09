Important events in Indore on Sunday 9/Feb/20

Dr Dwivedi gives tips to increase immunity among children
JPS Higher Secondary School celebrated their 19th annual programme at Ravindra Natya Grah. Member, Scientific Advisory Board in Ministry of AYUSH Dr AK Dwivedi graced the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated the programme with lighting the lamp. Special guests were Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Vikas Awasthi, Sunil Shekhawat and others. The programme was presided over by school director Vijay Dubey. Dr Dwivedi while addressing the students and parents told that children between the age from 3 to13 years suffer with colds, tonsillitis, throat pain, earache, stomach pain, headache and fever to avoid these strong antibiotics are given to children, which sometimes prove to be a harmful for body. Therefore, parents should adopt home remedies to increase immunity in children so that children do not fall ill again and again.
Sadabahar Geeto Bhari Sham
A music programme ‘Sadabahar Geeto Bhari Sham’ was organised by Sparsh Musical Group at Jal Auditorium on Sunday. Singers Dr Pramod Jhawar, Dr Atul Nahar, Dr Vinit Sharma, Vinit Verma, Kamlesh Ahirwar, Jaimala Laad, Sheetal Atre and others enthralled audience with their performances. Music was composed by Rajesh Mishra. Kalpana Nahar conducted the programme.
Music event ‘Swar Setu’ held
A music programme ‘Swar Setu’ was organised by Sharada Sangeet-Kala Academy at Press Club on Sunday. Sitar Player Kenji Inav from Japan student of Pt Mohan Banerjee and Pt Ajay Sinha Roy performed in the programme. Classical performaces were given by Abha Chourasiya and Vibha Chourasiya. Music was composed by Sanjay Mandloi (Tabla), Dr Rachna Sharma Puranik (Harmonium), Tansen Shrivasav (Tabla). Special guests on the occasion were senior musicians Arun Morone and Satish Khanvalkar. Sanjay Patel conducted the programme.
Workshop on mindfulness yoga & life
A free workshop on mindfulness yoga and mindfulness life was organised by yoga expert Manoj Yogi at a city private school on Sunday. n addition to yoga practice, we can work around the clock 24 hours a day, take benefit of meditation, and live a whole life along with yoga. Apart from this, another easy way to keep the mind calm, happy and meditative is that we put our mind on our breath again and again. In addition to yoga practice, we can take advantage of meditation in normal routine life also with open eyes, feeling our respiration while doing any work, said Yogi during the workshop.
Music prog in Dev Anand’s memory
A music programme ‘Wahan Kaun Hai Tera’ was organised in the memory of renowned Bollywood actor Dev Anand by Surili Bichhat at Ravindra Natya Grah on Saturday. Artists Prashant Naseri, Dhawal Chandvalkar and others presented evergreen songs of actor and mesmerised the audience with their performances. Scores of music enthusiast marked their presence on the occasion.
Alumni meet at SJMC
Alumni from all over the country participated in the Alumni Meet 2020 held at School Journalism and Mass Communication, DAVV on Sunday. Amrita Rana, a food blogger from Mumbai at the meet, while giving career tips to the students, said that digital media is a better option for career, which you can start with Instagram. Alumni from Delhi Rajesh said that the biggest strength of any organisation is its alumni who strive for the betterment of that institution and the students there. The media meet was attended by alumni serving in various positions like writer, blogger, actor, director, professor, researcher, journalists in different parts of the country. The School of Journalism and Mass Communication has always been doing Initiative programme on charity and social commitment, in this alumni meet, the department has decided to collect the fees for its needy students with the help of its alumni, which will benefit those talented students have the talent to illuminate the name of the department and the profession. Many alumni have also submitted donations for the fees of students regarding this initiative plan. Introducing the students to the alumnais, HOD Dr Sonali Nargunde also shared some old stories and their achievements. Students from different class presented various cultural programmes for the aluminis. Dr Nargunde presented Tulsi saplings to all the aluminis and urged them to be sensitive to nature and increase awareness about it among people at the end of the programme.
Break free musical performances by Swar Sudha
Swar Sudha Karaoke Club presented musical items without a break at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium on Sunday. The programme started with lighting the lamp by Prince Manoj Radhwani. Various artists of the city presented back to back performance on the occasion.
