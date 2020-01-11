Important events in Indore on Saturday 11/Jan/20

Annual function at Shree Academy
Shree Academy, Kodariya organised its annual function and felicitation ceremony recently on the theme ‘Anmol rishte’ and ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’ .The programme was divided into two parts; the first half was organised for primary students in the morning where students performed on the theme ‘Anmol rishte’, where they showed the importance of grandparents, parents and all other relationships through dance. The chief guests at the programme were as former principal of Mussoorie International School Rita Singh and author and educationalist Dr Chandraprakash Nigam. Special guests were Sangeeta Tamboli, Lalita Ninama, and Mahesh Yadav. Meritorious students were felicitated with student of the year award. The second half of the programme was organised in the evening for the senior students. The programme was conducted by Rajesh Patidar and Ranu Verma. School principal Hemlata Patidar proposed vote of thanks.
BOI celebrates World Hindi Day
Bank of India celebrated World Hindi Day at Zonal Office on Friday. The programme was presided over by bank zonal manager Subodh Kumar. With an aim to promote Hindi language, a seminar was also organised. Kumar shed light on the importance of official language. Deputy zonal manager BV Chawada and deputy zonal manager (Recovery) RK Gupta also addressed the gathering. During this, Chief Manager Ashok Kumar Singh appealed to everyone to do maximum work in Hindi. The programme was conducted by senior manager (Official Language) Amrish Kumar. Different branches of Indore zone celebrated World Hindi Day with great exuberance.
Tennis court inaugurated at Golden International School
A tennis court was inaugurated by school director Gopal Agrawal and principal Reena Khurrana at Golden International School on Friday. Inter-house tennis tournament was also inaugurated, in which matches of Under 14, Under 17, Under 19 Girls and Boys were organised to commemorate the inauguration of tennis court. School management congratulated all the students and wished for their bright future.
Drama ‘Maheshwar ki Mahashweta’ at Jatra
Six-day-long Marathi Food Festival ‘Jatra’ is being organised under the joint aegis of Narayan Manav Seva Utthan Samiti, Sanskar Bharti, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and Co-operative Sub-town Division Maryadit Rajendra Nagar and Jatra Sanskar Mahotsav Organising Committee from January 9 to January 14. A drama ‘Maheshwar ki Mahashweta’ was also staged on Saturday, in which about 80 artists of the city enthralled audience with their performances at Natraj Nagar Ground. The drama was written by Late Dr Ganesh Matkar and was directed by Satish Mungre and Sunil Matkar. Choreographers were Shambhavi Tiwari and Sanjana Naamjoshi.
This year more than 250 stalls are being set up. Along with handloom and handicrafts, people will also get to taste the flavor of Marathi and Malwi dishes. The Voice of Jatra and Dance of Jatra will be participating in various types of competition. The dance group will also give a colorful performance, speaking the colors of unity in diversity. Handicrafts made by artisans from all over India, handloom textiles, wood-crafted objects, terry coat crafts, boss-made furniture, Kashmiri attire, Rajasthan handicrafts, Jhabua craftsmen will also be available.
Pre- Sankranti celebration
Pre-sankranti mahotsav was organised under the aegis of Mahila Prakosth Agrawal Samaj Kendriya Samiti at a city Hotel on Saturday. About 150 members marked their presence on the ocasison and decorated kites and also made sweets. All the members were dressed in yellow colour attires. Various games were organised in which everybody participated enthusiastically. Winners were felicitated during the programme.
Meeting of Inner wheel Club concludes
Meeting of Inner wheel Club of Indore Uptown concluded at a city hotel on Saturday. The programme was presided over by mandal president Deepa Kacholiya. Chief guests were Shashi Gupta, Pragya Parik and Meenakshi Sharma. Club president Vandana Bansal and secretary Neelu Sharma welcomed all the guests. Various social service activities were performed by the club members on the occasion.
Garment Public School celebrate 25th annual prog
Garment Public School celebrated their 25th annual cultural programme with great pomp and gaiety at Ravindra Natya Grah on Saturday. DAVV vice chancellor Dr Renu Jain and social worker Virendra Jain graced the occasion as chief guest. Meritorious students were also felicitated on the occasion. Students presented splendid cultural performances and mesmerised audience. The programme was conducted by Vikas Damanni and Rakhi Moyal. School principal proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme.
