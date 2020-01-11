Important events in Indore on Saturday 11/Jan/20

Drama ‘Maheshwar ki Mahashweta’ at Jatra

Six-day-long Marathi Food Festival ‘Jatra’ is being organised under the joint aegis of Narayan Manav Seva Utthan Samiti, Sanskar Bharti, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and Co-operative Sub-town Division Maryadit Rajendra Nagar and Jatra Sanskar Mahotsav Organising Committee from January 9 to January 14. A drama ‘Maheshwar ki Mahashweta’ was also staged on Saturday, in which about 80 artists of the city enthralled audience with their performances at Natraj Nagar Ground. The drama was written by Late Dr Ganesh Matkar and was directed by Satish Mungre and Sunil Matkar. Choreographers were Shambhavi Tiwari and Sanjana Naamjoshi.

This year more than 250 stalls are being set up. Along with handloom and handicrafts, people will also get to taste the flavor of Marathi and Malwi dishes. The Voice of Jatra and Dance of Jatra will be participating in various types of competition. The dance group will also give a colorful performance, speaking the colors of unity in diversity. Handicrafts made by artisans from all over India, handloom textiles, wood-crafted objects, terry coat crafts, boss-made furniture, Kashmiri attire, Rajasthan handicrafts, Jhabua craftsmen will also be available.