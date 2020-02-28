Important events in Indore on Friday 28/Feb/20

MP Young Scientist Congress held at SGSITS

The 35TH MP Young Scientist Congress was inaugurated at SGSITS Friday. The inaugural programme was presided over by institute director Dr Rakesh Saksena, chief guest was Dr SK Gupta of BARC Technology transfer division and Dr RK Arya Director General, MP Council of Science and Technology was guest of honor. The program was inaugurated by the lightning the lamp followed by sarswati vandana. Head R & D MPCST Dr RS Bhardwaj gave the inaugural address and invited all the dignitaries, experts, faculty members and researchers. Convener, Dr Manoj Rathore explained the objectives of organising the congress. Dr Arya emphasised the importance of holding the congress and the work carried out by MPCOST in the field of science and technology. Dr Andrews proposed the vote of thanks. On this occasion 207 research papers was released by the dignitaries.