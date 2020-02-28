Important events in Indore on Friday 28/Feb/20

Panch Kalyanak prathisha mahotsav concluded under the aegis of Sant Shiromani Acharyashri Vidyasagar Maharaj. Monthly religious special addition was also released in the presence of Vidyasagar Maharaj at Shri Digamber Jain Udasin Ashram. On this occasion, editior Jaisen Jain, sub-editor Dr Sushila Salgiya, Pradeep Goyal and social worker Pradeepkumar Kasliwal were present.
Digamber JSG holds theme party Digamber Jain Social Group Genius organised theme party on ‘Sirf Tum 2.0’ at a city garden recently. Party convener Vijay Badjatya, Dilip Patni, group senior officials Vijay Ajmera, TK Ved, Anand Kasliwal, Pawan Godha and others were present on the occasion. About 350 members enjoyed the gathering. Various activities and musical tambola was organised for the members. Group president Rahul Sethi gave information about upcoming events of the group. Genius Group was conferred the Best Group, Genius President Rahul Sethi was conferred with the Best President and Secretary Ashish Jain the Best Secretary Award by Federation Officer TK Ved. The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Ashish Jain.
Janvikas Society to celebrated 20th anniversary on March 1
Janvikas Society will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on the March 1, 2020. Chief guest will be Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tulsir Silawat and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. The programme will feature presentations of art and culture from the beneficiaries from various slum areas where Janvikas works. Janvikas is completing 20 years of devoted service to the thousands of urban poor from Indore mainly the waste pickers and domestic works that have been invited to be part of this celebration as its also Waste Pickers’ day on March 1.
Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College celebrates annual prog
Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College celebrated their annual programme with great pomp and gaiety on Friday. Various sports activities started in the presence of chief guest Vikram Agnihotri. Cricket, football, badminton, table-tennis, shot put, long jump etc were organised for the students in which everybody participated enthusiastically. Institution Principal Dr Rajesh Sodhani said that most of the weaker sections of the students study in the institution and in such a situation we are all committed to their all-round development. Sports in-charge RK Jain thanked everyone and assured them of regular sports activities for the students and teachers of the institute.
Music event organised
Sansthan Chandrakala Sur-Sangam organised a music programme at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium on Friday. Singers presented evergreen bollywood songs and enthralled audience with their performances. scores of music enthusiasts marked their presence on the occasion.
MP Young Scientist Congress held at SGSITS
The 35TH MP Young Scientist Congress was inaugurated at SGSITS Friday. The inaugural programme was presided over by institute director Dr Rakesh Saksena, chief guest was Dr SK Gupta of BARC Technology transfer division and Dr RK Arya Director General, MP Council of Science and Technology was guest of honor. The program was inaugurated by the lightning the lamp followed by sarswati vandana. Head R & D MPCST Dr RS Bhardwaj gave the inaugural address and invited all the dignitaries, experts, faculty members and researchers. Convener, Dr Manoj Rathore explained the objectives of organising the congress. Dr Arya emphasised the importance of holding the congress and the work carried out by MPCOST in the field of science and technology. Dr Andrews proposed the vote of thanks. On this occasion 207 research papers was released by the dignitaries.
Young Scientist Day at RRCAT
