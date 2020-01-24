Important events in Indore on Friday 24/Jan/20

Hyundai Aura marks presence in Indore
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, marks its first presence in city post its launch in Delhi on Friday. Hyundai Aura, targeted at young aspirational customers, will redefine the sedan segment with best-in-class features, powertrain options and premium cabin design. On this occasion, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMIL Tarun Garg, articulated his views on Hyundai India growth strategy, how Aura will be a trendsetter in the sub compact segment, what advantage BS VI diesel will give to Hyundai, HMIL outlook for 2020 etc.
Speaking at the launch of All New Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD & CEO, SS Kim, said, “The All new Aura marks industry’s first and the most significant launch of the Deacde-2020. The All New Aura conveys a modern and stunning design, offering versatile characteristics exhibiting elegant styling and bold character form to deliver a fresh interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language of sensuous sportiness specifically crafted for progressive Urban and Millennial customers.”
“The All New Aura will be India’s only Sedan equipped BS 6 Diesel 1.2Litre ECOTORQ Engine, offering Superior Power, Superior Performance and Fuel Efficiency. With class-leading features and superior performance, The All New Aura will be a game changer product creating a new excitement and establish new benchmarks in the automobile industry”, he added.
The development direction of The All New Aura is defined by ‘Vibrance of Positivity’ and ‘Spirit to Go the Distance’ of Indian Millennial. Defined by the harmony between the four fundamental elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology, the design aim of new Aura is to bring Instinctive beauty, create emotional value and desirability, resulting in a shimmering sculpture of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. New Aura comes with smart auto AMT which is easy to use and uses advanced in--house Hyundai technology electric actuator which enables smooth shifting of gears.
Workshop for women by UBI
Indore : A special workshop for women was organised by Union Bank of India regional office on Friday. Bank regional head Manoj Kumar informed that the sessions on different topics like maximum use of official language, how to manage work along with office together and how to focus on health and fitness were organised on the occasion. He informed that every year, the official language department of the bank organised workshops to provide respect and cooperation to women employees. Gynecologist Dr Rani Manchanda also took a session and said, working women should take more care of their health, for this they should take help of their food, exercise, yoga and meditation and also provided answers to the health related questions of women present. Assistant general manager of State Bank of India Suchitra Jain discussed about the many problems and challenges faced working women. The programme was conducted by official language officer Nidhi Soni.
Republic Day sale at Lotus
Lotus electronic has come up with Republic Day sale for its customers. Various offers will be available for its customers on different products. Shoppers will get guaranteed voucher upto Rs 7,000 and upto 11% discount on selected EMI card holders if they get their products finance from Bajaj Finance. Cashback of Rs 750 on credit cards of any bank by TATA capital, 5% cashback on SBI credit cards and special exchange offers. In this era of changing technology, electronics products also get upgraded with new and best features. In such situation, it is necessary to update home products to make people’s life easier. Customers always prefer shopping from Lotus because here they get proper expert advice and guidance as well as demo of products. Lotus has come up with best deals on international and national brands of LEDs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave, laptops and other electronic goods for the sale.
‘The Republic Rally’ by Sheraton Grand Palace on Jan 26
Indore : Republic Day will be prevalent in the entire country on January 26, the same day the bikers of the city are going to celebrate the Day with Sheraton Grand Palace Indore in a unique way. On this occasion, riders of the city will take out a bike rally, starting from Palasia; The Republic Rally will go to Hotel Sheraton Grand Palace Indore bypass via AB Road. The rally will start at 8:00 am. To celebrate the Republic Day, in this rally, the sports, cruiser and adventure tourer bikes will pass through the main streets of the city holding the tricolor on the bikes. Sheraton Grand Palace Indore general manager Rohit Bajpai will welcome the rally along with the team of Sheraton Grand Palace Indore.
Last two days of zero margin sale at Bharat Lifestyle
Indore: Bharat Lifestyle Furniture has come up with zero margin sale from January 11 to 26. Customers will get flat 50% off and an additional up to 40% discount. There are discounts in sofa sets 3 + 1 + 1 from Rs 16,999, Sheesham dining set from Rs19,999, premium corner sofa starting from Rs 9,999, modular kitchen from Rs 35,000 and swing from Rs 6,999 is available. These offers are available on both the outlets of Bharat Lifestyle located at Lasudia Mori and AB Road. Customers can design their modular kitchen according to their choice and budget. Finance facilities from Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital are also available for the customers.
Seminar at New Era Public Academy
Indore : A seminar was organised on topic academic stress and suicidal thoughts at New Era Public Academy on Friday. Guest speaker on the occasion was Shri Jain Diwakar College assistant professor Sunita Yadav. School director Hemant Mittal felicitated guest speaker with Tulsi plant and vice principal Seema Deshmukh presented memento to Sunita Yadav at the end of the programme.
Review meeting of SBI concludes
Review meeting was organised by State Bank of India, in which Rajbhasha Implementation Committee Indore president and State Bank of India deputy general manager Rajeev Kumar addressed the gathering. Regarding this meeting, committee Ashish Bhavnani said that the meeting discussed the work done by the committee for the promotion of Hindi in the last 6 months and the efforts being made for the development of Hindi in the coming time. Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank were also felicitated for their remarkable work in the field of Hindi. Winners of various competition organised by committee throughout the year were also felicitated. Representatives of Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, Punjab National Bank,Canera Bank, Bank of Maharashtra etc marked their presence.
BoB, Bhopal zonal head Surendra Sharma visits city
Indore: Bank of Baroda, Bhopal zonal head Surendra Sharma was on official visit in the city. Surendra Sharma met branch managers during his visit and guided them for better contribution to the business growth of the bank with wide publicity of the excellent products launched by the bank. Deputy zonal head Pramod Sharma, Indore regional head Shailesh Kumar Parakh, deputy regional head Narendra Kumar Totla, deputy regional head Sunil Trivedi were also present on the occasion. The zone head said that it is the first responsibility of the bank to provide better products and services to the customers and for this the bank has issued a lot of products according to the requirement of each category such as Senior Citizen Saving Scheme, Privilege Saving Account, Current Account, Health Protection, Home security etc. Sharma said that various types of products and schemes are available with the bank for retail and MSME sector like Baroda Home Loan, Traders Loan, Mortgage Loan, Auto Loan Education Loan etc. In the function, awards were given for outstanding work done in the field of NPA recovery and wealth management by the branch and employees. The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by deputy regional manager Narendra Kumar Totla.
Swachhata Pakhwada at Sanghvi Institute
Indore : Sanghvi Institute of Management and Science is organising the Swachhata Pakhwada 2020 from January 16 to January 31 2020. Under this various activities were organised to create awareness among students on all aspects of swachhata. More than 100 students of PGDM participated. The chief guest of this programme was assistant director OBC department Vedprakash Shrimali, From January 29 to 31 the sport activities (Cricket, Kabaddi and weight Lifting) will be also organized. Institute vice president Prateek Sanghvi, principal Dr Pankaj Dashore, Dr Madhuri Asati and course coordinator Sandeep Upadhyay create awareness among students to participate in swachhta Abhiyaan.
To mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the artists of "Bang Culture" presented a programme based on Netaji's life under the direction of Tapan Mukherjee on the invitation of airport director Aryama Sanyal.
Drama Fandi on Jan 26
Hindi Theatre Group Pushkar Rangmanch will stage a play ‘Fandi’ at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium on Jaunary 26. Pushkar Rangmanch has been actively involved in spreading awareness of Hindi Literature with initiatives like Sahitya Manthan and Alfaaz. Fandi is the protagonist of the play and appears to be battling and struggling with circumstances till the end. This play challenges each individual to introspect on what is right and what is wrong.
