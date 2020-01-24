Important events in Indore on Friday 24/Jan/20

Hyundai Aura marks presence in Indore

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, marks its first presence in city post its launch in Delhi on Friday. Hyundai Aura, targeted at young aspirational customers, will redefine the sedan segment with best-in-class features, powertrain options and premium cabin design. On this occasion, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMIL Tarun Garg, articulated his views on Hyundai India growth strategy, how Aura will be a trendsetter in the sub compact segment, what advantage BS VI diesel will give to Hyundai, HMIL outlook for 2020 etc.

Speaking at the launch of All New Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD & CEO, SS Kim, said, “The All new Aura marks industry’s first and the most significant launch of the Deacde-2020. The All New Aura conveys a modern and stunning design, offering versatile characteristics exhibiting elegant styling and bold character form to deliver a fresh interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language of sensuous sportiness specifically crafted for progressive Urban and Millennial customers.”

“The All New Aura will be India’s only Sedan equipped BS 6 Diesel 1.2Litre ECOTORQ Engine, offering Superior Power, Superior Performance and Fuel Efficiency. With class-leading features and superior performance, The All New Aura will be a game changer product creating a new excitement and establish new benchmarks in the automobile industry”, he added.

The development direction of The All New Aura is defined by ‘Vibrance of Positivity’ and ‘Spirit to Go the Distance’ of Indian Millennial. Defined by the harmony between the four fundamental elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology, the design aim of new Aura is to bring Instinctive beauty, create emotional value and desirability, resulting in a shimmering sculpture of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. New Aura comes with smart auto AMT which is easy to use and uses advanced in--house Hyundai technology electric actuator which enables smooth shifting of gears.