Impact of Cyclone Nisarga in Indore: Here's all you need to know

Indore: The impact of the cyclone Nisarga was seen in many areas of the city. After hours of rain, many trees got uprooted and fell on the roads in 27 spots. Thankfully, no casualty was reported from any area. IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal also stayed alert and remained updated about the situation thanks to IMC officials who were on the field.

According to IMC officials, as many as 27 trees fell down and the garden department team took quick action in these areas and removed the obstruction from the road.

A tamarind tree fell down at Rajkumar Bridge and a Peepal (Ficus religiosa\Sacre fig or Peepal) tree fell in Nyay Nagar. Similarly, trees have fallen near Nehru Park, Roopram Nagar, Scheme No. 54, Dev Nagar, Nipaniya area, Scheme No 94, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Scheme No 74, Pardeshipura area, Tower Square, Bhagyashree Colony and other areas.

On every complaint of trees falling, the IMC team reached at the spot with JCB, dumper truck, rope and other equipment. IMC used 21 JCB, 9 tree cutters including 2 electronic and 7 petrol machines and 30 dumpers. Every team had eight members each.

Only 10 of 469 feeders affected: Officials

Only 10 feeders out of 469 were affected with the cyclone Nisarga on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday claimed West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal. He further claimed that power supply at 98 feeders remained unaffected and proper supply was there despite the cyclone.

Narwal said that in view of the storm and weather conditions in the city, 200 additional personnel were deployed at night to restore power wherever needed. These employees were deployed by five executive engineers of the city at different zones and grids.

The faults occurred in 10 feeders, which were rectified within 1 to 2 hours. It took 2 to 3 hours to repair the fault in Lavkush Awas Vihar of Sukhliya area. Also in Prem Nagar, a tree fell on the line due to which it took a long time for the Discom to repair the fault, Narwal added.

Discom officials claimed that during the last 24 hours, the power company resolved more than 1000 complaints.