IMC's REVENUE RECOVERY DRIVE: Labh Ganga garden sealed; Rs 1 lakh daily target for each bill collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as a team of Indore Municipal Corporation sealed Labh Ganga marriage garden over non-payment of Rs 15 lakh dues, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Tuesday gave a target of Rs 1 lakh tax recovery to each bill collector from each ward daily.

With just three days for the financial year 2022-23 to end, the municipal commissioner held a review meeting and directed all revenue officials and bill collectors to burn midnight oil to ensure that the revenue target is met in the next three days.

Additional commissioner Abhishek Gehlot, deputy commissioner Lata Aggarwal, executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava, all assistant revenue officers, AEs and sub-engineers of PHE and others were present in the meeting.

Zone-wise review was done by Pal, with the last 3 days remaining for the end of the financial year 2022-23. Instructions were given to the assistant revenue officers, and bill collectors to complete the target by collecting the revenue in the last 3 days of recovery in the zone/ward area where the target is not being met.

While reprimanding the assistant revenue officers and bill collectors who recovered less than the target during the review, Pal said that the bill collectors should recover more than 1 lakh per day in the last 3 days of this fiscal.

Along with this, instructions were given to all the assistant revenue officers to take action on confiscation/attachment and auctioning properties to recover big pending dues.

She also directed the cutting of bulk water connections if the water cess has not been paid yet.

Meanwhile, IMC team sealed Labh Ganga marriage garden on Bypass over non-payment of Rs 15 lakh dues. Similarly, property of Mohammad Ishaq on Jawahar Marg was seized for non-payment of Rs 12.48 lakh in property tax dues. Likewise, the properties of Neena Agarwal at Nipania were seized over pending dues of Rs 40.71 lakh. Similar actions were taken against some others.