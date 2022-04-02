IMC to make efforts for increasing underground water level

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, which is toiling hard to get air quality improved in the city, has now taken up the task for increasing underground water level as well.

In a review meeting, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed city planner Vishnu Khare to prepare a plan and DPR to increase the underground water level of the city.

She also directed for deepening of the city's ponds and construction of the boundary wall around water bodies.

In order to increase the underground water level of the city, the commissioner has also been directed to prepare a plan for running a campaign involving environmental friendly, various organizations and citizens of the city.

Zone-wise information was taken by the commissioner regarding environmental protection as well as installation of water harvesting systems in the city parks, government buildings, ponds, wells, open fields and other places.

In relation to connecting at least 5 wards of the city with a 100% water harvesting system, Pal directed the officers concerned to prepare a plan and conduct a survey.

