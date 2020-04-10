IMC faces 'brand baja' from 10,000, brand conscious consumers spike aam aadmi grocery items

Indore: Corona or no Corona, family pressure and brand-conscious people will simply NOT compromise! Orders made by nearly 10,000 people for grocery items to IMC were cancelled as the products did not bear any mega brand names.

“Nearly 10000 home delivery orders for grocery were cancelled as they demanded items of specific brands,” an IMC official corroborated.

He stated that municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh had made it clear that people should just place their requirements in the orders taken by IMC employees for grocery.

“There was a clear message (to people) that in this crisis time, people should desist from making brand choices. Those who made such demands, did not get their consignment. Rather, their order stood cancelled,” the official stated on condition of anonymity.

The IMC, on last Saturday, had stared taking orders for grocery and had planned door-step delivery of the same.

Till Thursday, ration was delivered to 70,879 households. As many as 9,501 orders were cancelled.

Singh stated that the IMC employees won’t be reaching to houses to take orders for grocery on April 11. “They will take a break on April 11. However, the IMC will ensure that delivery of orders taken till April 10 was made within April 11,” Singh added.

He stated that the IMC will get back to business as usual from April 12.

IMC sealed three shops for violation of norms set for lockdown period. Three shops were sealed for taking permits from IMC but not delivery grocery items to houses. The shops included Nafees Kiran Service near Manikbagh bridge and Uttam traders at Suryadev Nagar.

Additional municipal commissioner Shrangar Shrivastava stated that the IMC has distributed permits to grocery shops for home delivery of items. We are taking action against two types of violations. “First, if the shop owner sells items from counter. Second if he does not supply items despite receiving orders,” he added.