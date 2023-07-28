IMC Diary: Narottam Mishra Inaugurates Development Work Worth Over ₹7.86 Crore

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra inaugurated development work worth more than Rs 7.86 crore being done in Ward 46 and 45. On this occasion, Mishra said that under the Amrit project in Triveni Park, a high-level tank and a new community health centre and other facilities in Shri Mangilal Churia Hospital will be opened for the residents of the city.

Harshika Singh Reviews Swachh Survekshan 2023 Preparations

A review meeting was held by municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Thursday at the City Bus Office in connection with the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2023. Discussing in detail, Swachh Survekshan 2023 to be held in the next 10 days, commissioner Singh gave necessary guidelines to the officers to ensure necessary arrangements as per the guidelines of the survey. Along with this, instructions were also given to complete all the adequate arrangements made at present under Swachh Survekshan 2023. Along with this, city profile, citizen feedback, garbage segregation, home composting, door-to-door garbage collection, bulk garbage collection and other topics were discussed as per the guidelines of the survey.

