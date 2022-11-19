e-Paper Get App
IMC Diary: Mayor pays tributes to Rani Lakshmibai

He also appreciated the rangoli of the queen

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav paid tributes to Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, on her birth anniversary at the statue at Kila Maidan. He garlanded her statue and also saw the exhibition of photographs put up near the statue. He also appreciated the rangoli of the queen.

FP Photo

Yoga Mitra programme

A Yoga Mitra programme was organised at Shri Gopal Malu Udyan, Shikshak Nagar, where mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also took part. At the programme, the mayor appealed to the residents to stay healthy by doing yoga. He also appealed to the people to keep Indore clean and asked for their active participation in the campaigns run by the corporation for cleanliness.

article-image

