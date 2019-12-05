IMC demolishes house, three hotels of Jitu Soni

Late on Wednesday night, the police and district administration had got hotels and house vacated. Some players selected for Ranji Trophy were also staying in Best Western Hotel. They were also moved to another hotel.

Soni had recently come to limelight when he had obtained honey trap case videos and published its content in his newspaper. On the complaint of IMC suspended engineer Harbhajan Singh a case of IT Act was registered against Soni, his son Amit Soni and others.

Since nine more cases including human trafficking, threatening etc were lodged against Soni and others in different police stations. Amit Soni is on police remand till December 6 whereas his father is absconding.