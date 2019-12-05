IMC demolishes house, three hotels of Jitu Soni

Indore: House and three hotels owned by city businessman and owner of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami Jitendra Soni aka Jitu Soni were demolished in a joint operation carried out by Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police on Thursday.
Around 6 am, removal gang armed with JCB and poclain machines reached My Home Hotel near Geeta Bhawal Square and started demolition drive.
Portions of the hotel which were constructed illegally were knocked down by removal gang members who were accompanied by heavy police.
The IMC team also reached Hotel Best Western O2 Plus in South Tukoganj, O2 Plus café and pub in Palasia and Soni's house at Kanadia road and carried out demolition drive there too.
Removal gang incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan stated that the demolition drive would continue till evening. “We will knock down all illegal structures by Friday itself,” he added.
Late on Wednesday night, the police and district administration had got hotels and house vacated. Some players selected for Ranji Trophy were also staying in Best Western Hotel. They were also moved to another hotel.
Soni had recently come to limelight when he had obtained honey trap case videos and published its content in his newspaper. On the complaint of IMC suspended engineer Harbhajan Singh a case of IT Act was registered against Soni, his son Amit Soni and others.
Since nine more cases including human trafficking, threatening etc were lodged against Soni and others in different police stations. Amit Soni is on police remand till December 6 whereas his father is absconding.
