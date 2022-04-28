IMC deepening Limbodi pond which as dried out early this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its groundwater conservation initiative, Indore Municipal Corporation is deepening Limbodi pond which has dried out early this year due to rising temperature.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Thursday inspected the channels through which water reaches Limbodi pond.

The work of channel excavation near Ralamandal is going on to increase the water storage capacity of Limbodi pond.

Pal directed officials concerned to ensure early completion of the work by deploying additional JCB and Poclain machines.

After Limbodi pond is filled, the overflowing water reaches Chhota Bilawali, Badi Bilawali and Pipliyapala ponds.

Chhota Bilawali pond has also dried out this year.

Pal also directed officials to do water harvesting work at Silver Spring which is solely dependent on underground water for its needs.

Earlier, she visited Navlakha square and inspected the beautification and left-turn widening works done at the square.

She instructed officials to accompany her to widen roads connected to the square and do landscaping alongside.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:08 PM IST