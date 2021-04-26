Imbibing your child's fearless approach to novel things expands your horizons

New Delhi/Bhopal/Indore: From the moment our children enter our lives, we realise that it's our responsibility to skill them appropriately, in order to help the tiny tots master the art of life.



As parents, it's of utmost importance for us to guide our little ones in the right direction. However, in this process of parenting, we tend to overlook the fact that these young members of the family, in return, are teaching a plethora of valuable lessons to us too.



IANSlife shares tips from expert who says that children and adventure go hand in hand. It is remarkable to see the kind of energy and curiosity they bring into any everyday activity. Their inquisitive nature and ability to be full of happiness, makes the mundane joyous and exploratory. This is an important life lesson for all of us grownups, to find wonder and charm in small things we do.