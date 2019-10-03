IM-I’s mission is to produce socially conscious leaders: Rai

Indore: At the 23rd foundation day of Indian Institute of Management Indore on Thursday, director Himanshu Rai said the institute’s mission is to prepare socially conscious leaders.

“These leaders should follow the ten attributes of dharma, namely- Dhriti (dhairya), Kshama (forgiveness), Dam (control over mind), Asetya (non- covetousness), Shauch (clean mind and body), Indriyanigrah (consciousness), Dhiya (wisdom), Vidya (understand difference between being educated and literate), Satyam (follow truth) and Akrodh (control over anger),” he said.

He stated that at this foundation day, they need to take a pause and think what foundation really means.

“I believe that the foundation of humankind is dharma. And by dharma, I don’t mean religion or your belief system. I believe that the dharma of humans should be humanity,” he said. He said that humanity is the only differentiation between humans and animals.

Chief Guest for foundation day function was Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Food Business, Future Group.

Nayak shared his learning from his experience while working at Future Group.

Nayak said that every organization should be like a family and the head should be a leader who cares for all. “In our company, the store karta, is handed over the key by his or her parent, so that the leader has a sense of responsibility and affection towards the team,” he said.

He said that in order to achieve success, people should pay attention to the ‘little drops in the ocean’ and focus on grooming every employee, developing his/her self-confidence and patience.

On this occasion, the institute also held an award ceremony for the Best Teachers and Best Staff Members. Apart from this, employees who have completed their 10/20 years of service at the institute were also felicitated.

The children of the faculty and staff members who have performed very well in the academics were also given certificates. The children who performed exceptionally well in the extra-curricular activities also received certificates.

The day also witnessed a cultural evening ULLAS 2019, wherein the staff and faculty members; and their family members performed various dance, song and skits.

The awardees: Best Teachers: Professor Harshal Lowalekar and Professor Sanjeev Tripathi (Rs 1 Lakh each)

Best Staff: Amit Prakash Sharma, AbhinavParmar, Harikishan Nair MM (Rs 30,000 each) and Unni K R (Rs 40,000)