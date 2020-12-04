Illegal structures of 3 more goons razed in Pandrinath, Khajrana areas of Indore

Indore:

Continuing with their anti-goon drive, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) along with district administration and police demolished illegal structures of three history sheeters including Zeeshan and Mushtaq Sheikh on Friday.

Armed with JCB and poclain machines, the IMC removal gang accompanied by heavy police force reached Pandrinath area where Zeeshan had constructed a building against norms. The building also had shops.

According to police, more than a dozen cases are registered against Zeeshan in different police stations.

A building of Mushtaq Sheikh, a listed criminal of Khajrana area, was also demolished.

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said permission for the building was taken from IMC but it was built in violation of norms. “The building was not built as per the approved map. So, the portions that were built against the norms were demolished,” he said. Singh stated that Mushtaq was the original owner of the building but he had taken permission in Islam Patel’s name. When IMC removal reached Khajrana for removing illegal structures, family members and relatives of Patel protested but police foiled their bid to stop the drive.

According to CSP Anil Rathore, 18 cases were registered against Mushtaq in different police stations.

Besides, the IMC also demolished illegal portions of a two-storey building on 4,200 square feet plot owned by Sajid Khan at Kadar Colony in village Khajrana.

As part of anti-goon drive, the IMC, district administration and police have demolished illegal structures of nearly 20 listed criminals including Babbu-Chhabbu, Sajid Chandanwala and woman don Alka Dixit. The authorities also knocked down illegal structures of Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the drive will continue till illegal structures of all the goons are flattened.