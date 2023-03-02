Illegal deforestation: Court cancels bail plea of 39 accused in Dewas

Picture for representation. | Photo: Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Khategaon has cancelled the bail plea of 39 accused involved in cutting down hundreds of trees in the forest area of Khategaon range under Dewas district. As per information, several trees located in the vicinity of Khategaon forest range were hacked by a gang of miscreants on the night of February 9 and 10.

They cut 259 trees and succeeded in fleeing taking advantage of darkness. Then again on February 14 and 15, at least 157 trees were hacked. On February 21, acting on a tip-off, teams of Karond, Manora forest, Amla forest security committee members, rural and police personnel jointly nabbed 39 persons along with axes, sickles and motorcycles.

A total of 80 trees were found to be cut on spot inspection. They were nabbed by a joint team of Vandana Thakur range officer Khategaon, Santosh Bagwan forest guard Kannod, Shiv Bahadur Maurya forest guard Dewas and the police force of Haran village. Later, a bail plea was applied on February 28 in the sessions court, Khategaon. On this, the court cancelled the bail application of the 39 accused and ordered to send them back to jail.

