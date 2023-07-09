I’ll Never Take Opponent Lightly And Contest Polls With Full Preparation: Dattigaon | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): State minister of industrial investment and promotion and BJP MLA from Badnawar, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon addressed media persons here and said that various development works and schemes worth Rs 3k crore were implemented in Badnawar assembly constituency in the last five years.

Media persons were invited for interaction on the occasion of completion of nine years of Modi government in the country. Minister Dattigaon gave information on various schemes one-by-one.

Not only development, but Dattigaon also answered media queries on various issues including upcoming state assembly elections, saying that he never takes his opponent lightly and takes any task as a challenge and contests elections with full preparation.

He said that due to public welfare schemes of the Central and state governments, there has been a lot of improvement in the standard of living of the common people, especially women.

People have got education, health as well as other basic facilities and now the government is continuously making efforts in this direction. In Badnawar area also, wherever it was required, the needful has been done.

Not only about various development projects in Badnawar, but Dattigaon also answered media queries in connection with the upcoming state assembly elections. On the question of Congress's main contender Balmukund Singh Gautam being convicted in a case, he replied that his family already had a criminal record.

He has been punished by the court in the case and he can't say anything about it. In response to a question about being challenged by the Congress, he said that he takes any task as a challenge and does not take any opponent lightly in the elections.

He claimed that he contests elections with full preparation. On BJP leader Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat expressing interest to contest elections for BJP or Congress, Dattigaon replied that that he is a senior leader of the party as well as his maternal uncle.

If he wishes to contest elections even in his old age, it is his personal discretion. In answer to another question, he said that his relationship with Nitin Nandecha, proprietor of Prachi Shree Hotel is very good and also has family terms and there is no dispute between them. Nandecha can discuss with me whenever and wherever he wants.