‘IIT’ TAKES A LOT OF ‘NEET’ WORK: Lotus School Students Shine In IIT/JEE, NEET

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Lotus International School (Lotus group) have once again made Barnagar town proud with their outstanding performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Anubhav Jaraula, Badnagar has bagged an All India Rank (AIR) 239 by securing (700/720) marks in NEET exam which is considered one of the toughest medical entrance exams.

Pranjal Trivedi and Vikas Changesiya also passed the NEET exam with flying colours and stepped forward towards pursuing medical career from the top medical institute of the country.

Hiya Sanghavi, Mridulraj Vyas, Vikas Changesiya of the school also cracked the engineering entrance (JEE) exam with 98pc. The JEE exam is also considered one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India and is the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

This exceptional performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students. The accomplishment highlights the excellent academic standards and the commitment to excellence upheld by Lotus.

Lotus group president Kamal Singh Rajawat, director Jitendra Singh Rajawat, school principal Lalita Bhatia, Rahul Kailash Sharma, teachers and staff also extended their best wishes to students and acknowledged their efforts.