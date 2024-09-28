IIT Indore To Host 38th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet

IIT Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore will be hosting the 38th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet 2024 from October 1 to 5 with the inauguration ceremony scheduled on September 30. This sporting event entails participation from all 23 IITs and is the most revered event of IITs.

Around 230 participants across 17 IITs will be participating in the Meet which includes 60 female participants. This event is a part of the Inter IIT Sports Meet which will cohosted by IIT Indore and IIT Kanpur from December 10 to 17. Owing to the favourable weather conditions and midterm academic break, the aquatics event is conducted in October every year.

Commander Sunil Kumar (Retd), PRO, IIT Indore said “The event will feature a wide range of aquatic competitions, including swimming races, medleys and water polo matches. This prestigious event will bring together athletes promising a showcase of talent, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit. The event will be judged jointly by the Swimming Federation of India and Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association.”

Dr Kannan Pugazhendhi, a sports physician who served with the Indian cricket team in 1989, the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, and the Indian hockey team during the 2002 World Cup, will be the chief guest of this prestigious event. IIT Indore is equipped with world-class aquatics facility and has converted more than 1,000 students from non-swimmers to swimmers in the last two years. The new outdoor sports arena being built across the old indoor complex comprises a football field, hockey ground, lawn tennis courts, volleyball courts and a 400-metre athletics track.