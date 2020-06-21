IIT Indore to hold online exams for graduating students

Indore: Amidst the growing cases of coronavirus in the country and state, Indian Institute of Technology Indore has decided not to call its graduating students to campus for exams. Rather, it would conduct online exams for them.

“Decision to this effect was taken lately,” said IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar.

IIT Indore director Neelesh Kumar Jain also disclosed this during an online address on the occasion on International Yoga Day on Sunday.

“Graduating students of BTech, MTech and MSc programmes are not going to come back to the institute campus. Their exams are going to start (tentatively) on June 29 and their results will be declared by July 15,” the director said.