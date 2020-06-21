IIT Indore to hold online exams for graduating students

Indore: Amidst the growing cases of coronavirus in the country and state, Indian Institute of Technology Indore has decided not to call its graduating students to campus for exams. Rather, it would conduct online exams for them.
“Decision to this effect was taken lately,” said IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar.
IIT Indore director Neelesh Kumar Jain also disclosed this during an online address on the occasion on International Yoga Day on Sunday.
“Graduating students of BTech, MTech and MSc programmes are not going to come back to the institute campus. Their exams are going to start (tentatively) on June 29 and their results will be declared by July 15,” the director said.
He stated that the graduating students would not have to come to the campus even to collector their luggage lying in hostels.
“We will pack their luggage and send the same to their homes through transport service. We will do videography while packing their luggage,” he said.
After their campus placements, the institute was gearing up for conducting exams of graduating students when coronavirus outbreak in the country derailed things.
As their placements were already completed, the institute decided not to call them to the campus rather take their exams in online mode.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)