IIT-Indore first IIT to start PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT-Indore, on Thursday, inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, thus becoming the first IIT in the country to do so. During its 13th foundation day celebrations, IIT-Indore started the PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which is one of the largest medicine supply chain networks.

“This Kendra will provide medicine and surgicals at subsidised prices, which will not only benefit the institute community, but also locals,” IIT-Indore said in a press release.

The Kendra will be run by a woman entrepreneur. The institute said that it promotes women for taking up entrepreneurship activities.

As part of its foundation day celebrations, the institute conducted a series of events on Thursday. RRCAT director Shankar V Nakhe was the chief guest of the inaugural function, while IIT-Indore chairman professor Deepak B Phatak was special guest. IIT-Indore;s new director, professor Suhas Joshi, was also present during the event.

Magnum Opus 22, the annual alumni meet and flagship event of the alumni cell, was declared open.

Nakhe said, “RRCAT has been associated with IIT-Indore from the very first day. In the formative years of IIT-Indore, the RRCAT community was associated with IIT-Indore for the development of labs, lab manuals and certain set-ups. A lot of collaborative activities are currently going on with IIT-Indore. RRCAT is working with the mission of photon for serving mankind through science and technology. We’re working aggressively for power applications, societal applications and agricultural applications. We have a collaboration with IIT-Indore in biophotonics and laser additives manufacturing and look forward to more associations in different fields, as well.”

Phatak said, “I’ve seen the development of IIT-Bombay and many other institutions and I must say that IIT-Indore has done very well in the past 12 years. This institute has been consistently doing well, remaining in the top 15 ranks at the national-level, beating several of the second generation IITs and even a few top institutions. I’d like the institute to define a new ambition coined as ‘First Five by 2025’, to be achieved by 2025.”

Joshi said, “For the years to come, we’ve made major plans and thought processes are underway for the expansion of our teaching and research activities and making them more relevant to industries and society. In this context, we’re planning some of the new UG, as well as P-G, academic programmes. Development of a new Industrial Research Park will help industries cross over the industry boundary and come closer to us. We have plans to initiate collaborative research programmes in advanced technology with RRCAT.

“We’re a smaller institution compared to many other sister organisations. We, therefore, can’t afford to lose momentum. We have many miles to go before we can rest. At this juncture of our foundation day, I’d request all our faculty members, students and staff to resolve to give their best efforts towards the growth of the institute in the coming years.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:09 PM IST